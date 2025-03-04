Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 15: Another crossover with Chicago Fire arrives, will it be deadly?

A new Chicago Med episode presents a small crossover with Chicago Fire.

It’s always more fun to have full three-show crossovers, but it’s also interesting when a character or two pops up on one of the other shows.

Such is the case for Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 15.

The new episode, Down In A Hole, debuts on Wednesday, March 5.

We hope some of the cliffhangers from recent episodes are resolved, but there are also folks from the Chicago Fire Department on hand for a daring rescue.

As a reminder, during the last episode of Chicago Med, Dr. Hannah Asher ended things (for good) with Dr. Mitch Ripley.

Ripley is still suspended, pending Sharon Goodwin possibly firing him.

Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 15 synopsis

“Ripley struggles to rescue a woman and her daughter trapped in an abandoned well; an old friend from Frost’s TV days shadows Maggie; Asher discovers an extremely rare condition in her patient’s ultrasound,” reads the full Chicago Med synopsis for March 5.

NBC TV promo for the March 5 Chicago Med episode

Below is the intense TV promo NBC is running for the March 5 Chicago Med episode. It shows Dr. Mitch Ripley coming across a rescue situation and jumping at the chance to help save a woman and her daughter.

For a brief moment in the promo, Chicago Fire star Christian Stolte appears as Randy “Mouch” McHolland. “Get out of there now,” he shouts as an abandoned well caves in.

Could this be the end for several characters?

Mouch from Chicago Fire in the new Chicago Med episode

NBC released several new images for the March 5 Chicago Med episode. Some of them feature Mouch from Chicago Fire, showing he will be around for more than just a few moments.

The first image has Mouch chatting with Ripley and someone else from the CFD.

Christian Stolte as Randy “Mouch” McHolland on Chicago Med. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

The following image shows Mouch strapped up and ready to save the day. Members of the CFD are helping lower him down into that well featured in the TV promo above.

Mouch tries to save the day on Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 15. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

