Chicago Fire threatens to kill off another character

A new Chicago Fire TV promo has fans worried.

The hit firefighting drama threatened to kill off an important character during the upcoming episode.

Due to the way the previous episode ended, it has fans worried about Firefighter Sam Carver.

A roughly 13-second promo teased what to expect during the March 5 episode. Several key characters are in danger, raising the stakes for the night.

The promo footage begins with a scene at Chicago Med as a crying Violet emerges from a room. Pascal has a look of dismay on his face as he arrives at the hospital.

We then see Firefighter Jack Damon (Baby Severide) caught in a fire and then Lieutenant Stella Kidd saving someone from being hit by a car.

The footage is designed to make fans worry about many different characters, and it was successful.

Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 15 synopsis

“Kidd and Severide eagerly await big news; Pascal searches for the perfect anniversary gift,” reads the full synopsis for the new Chicago Fire episode.

The Stellaride news likely revolves around them trying to adopt a child.

Chicago Fire TV promo for March 5 episode

Below is the promo NBC is running for the March 5 episode. There are lots of moving parts in the 13-second presentation.

“Who doesn’t make it out alive?” reads the text overlay. NBC has done this before with the hit drama. It typically leads to a poignant character death.

Who will die on Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 15?

As noted above, several characters are in danger during the new episode. But we think it is an unseen character who doesn’t survive.

Our guess isn’t that Sam Carver is killed but rather that someone close to Chief Dom Pascal doesn’t make it.

Pascal is in street clothes. This suggests he was not at work ahead of this crucial call.

Meanwhile, much of Firehouse 51 is already at the hospital (including a trailing Mouch), suggesting Pascal came along later.

These may be clues that Pascal’s wife is the character who doesn’t survive. KaDee Strickland plays Monica Pascal. We haven’t seen her for a few episodes, but she may be important to this new storyline.

What happens to Monica Pascal? That answer could lead the new chief down a dark road.

Viewers must tune in for the dramatic March 5 episode to learn the truth.

