Chicago Med star Luke Mitchell is now a father as Home and Away’s Rebecca Breeds has baby

Chicago Med star Luke Mitchell and Home and Away star Rebecca Breeds welcomed their new baby.

The couple has been married for years, but Rebecca gave birth to their son this week.

Luke and Rebecca met on the Australian soap Home and Away and have been together since becoming a couple roughly 15 years ago.

The couple made a mutual post this week to celebrate the arrival of their baby boy.

“Welcome to the world little man. Thanks for choosing us. We love you beyond words 🙏❤️✨,” Luke captioned an Instagram post.

An Instagram carousel accompanied the note, showing off their beautiful new baby.

Already, the announcement has been met with an outpouring of well-wishes and support from their fans, family, and friends.

Check out that cute baby below!

Rebecca Breeds showed off her baby bump on the red carpet

Rebecca was on the red carpet a few months ago to promote her movie Kangaroo Island. The November Instagram post showed her smiling for the camera with a hand on her baby bump.

“VERY excited to share baby Mitchell and @kangarooislandmovie coming sooooooooon! Thanks @adlfilmfest for having us and everyone who came to support us. 🙏🤍,” she captioned the post.

Rebecca played Cassie Cometti on Blue Water High before appearing as Ruby Buckton on 389 episodes of Home and Away. She has more recently been seen on the 2021 show Clarice as Clarice Starling and on 10 episodes of Legacies.

Luke Mitchell recently joined the Chicago Med cast

Luke joined the Chicago Med cast in Season 9. His first episode was called Row Row Row Your Boat on a Rocky Sea.

He appeared on 673 episodes of Home and Away as Romeo Smith, where he met Rebecca.

Luke’s recent roles include Roman Briggs on Blindspot, Lincoln Campbell on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and Cormac Barnes on Big Sky.

Now, he plays an important new doctor on Chicago Med, but a recent episode raised questions.

The latest Chicago Med episode had his character meltdown. His boss (Sharon Goodwin) is recommending that he be terminated, so stay tuned to learn whether or not his character keeps a job at Med.

