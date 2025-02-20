A new episode of Chicago Med aired on Wednesday night.

This was Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 13. It’s called Take a Look in the Mirror.

Many storylines carried over from the previous episode, including the bar brawl Dr. Mitch Ripley was involved in.

As a reminder, he chose to go out drinking instead of hanging out with Dr. Hannah Asher. He then bumped into someone while leaving the bar, and they fought.

Sharon Goodwin was still dealing with the fallout of being stabbed and nearly dying.

During the previous episode, Goodwin finally met a therapist she liked (CCH Pounder).

Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 13 recap

Some awkwardness between Nurse Jackie and Dr. Daniel Charles surfaced. Could they have feelings for one another? She also had to prepare for her custody hearing.

Ripley came to work injured, leading to questions from Asher. He lashed out again, refusing to take responsibility for his downward spiral. By the end of the episode, she had had enough.

The medical cases for this episode included a man who arrived with his lung outside his body after an accident, a disoriented patient, a woman with an ectopic pregnancy, and the guy Ripley fought with outside the bar.

Dr. Caitlin Lenox took point, treating the patient with the now external lung. Dr. Naomi Howard presented a risky surgery option that was accepted, but Dr. Lenox opted out of participating due to her disagreements with the procedure. The procedure went well, thanks to Howard (and what Lenox had taught her).

Ripley was one of the doctors treating the injured man from the bar. He had a slow bleed from his kidney, leading to Dr. John Frost recommending the kidney should be removed. Ripley intervened and stopped the operation, possibly feeling guilty for causing the injury.

The patient was crashing under the alternative treatment, during which Ripley admitted he injured the man. Frost took over and saved him, but Goodwin suspended Ripley for what he had done. She is also recommending he be fired.

Jackie won her custody case. Later, she admitted she had feelings for Charles. He also had feelings but was unwilling to admit to it.

Ripley confession! What do y’all think will happen next? #ChicagoMed pic.twitter.com/qXQG78kEmM — Marlyne Barrett (@barrettmarlyne) February 20, 2025

CCH Pounder joined the Chicago Med cast. The award-winning actress has also been on NCIS: New Orleans and The Shield.

