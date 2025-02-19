Chicago P.D. rumors about Jon Seda (Antonio Dawson) return addressed: ‘I love the show’

Chicago P.D. rumors about Jon Seda returning to the show have been around for a while.

Jon played Detective Antonio Dawson for the first six seasons, exiting the show after the Season 7 premiere.

Antonio was a complicated character, but with all the drama surrounding him, the writers were just about out of room to expand him.

Years later, Chicago P.D. fans still miss Antonio, especially with more cast turnover in recent seasons.

The possibility of Jon returning to play Antonio again is an interesting one. Intelligence only has one detective (the recently promoted Detective Kim Burgess), so the team has space.

And the show that Jon has been on for a few years (La Brea) has ended, possibly freeing him up to star in a new show (or a very familiar one).

Jon Seda speaks about returning to play Antonio Dawson on Chicago P.D.

So, is Jon Seda interested in playing Detective Antonio Dawson again? It sure sounds like he is.

“Well, it’s been a few years already, huh? You know, I love the show. It was just such an amazing time and just such a great show to be a part of. I think it was really the first of its kind with the spinoffs and all that,” Jon Seda revealed in a new interview.

He has a positive opinion of the show he was on for over six years.

“So, it was just an honor, and I was just thankful to be a part of it. I love the character, but things change, things evolve, and shows change and, for whatever reason, go in different directions. That’s where the show went,” Jon elaborated in the interview.

But how about a direct answer about possibly returning to the Chicago P.D. cast? Jon has a very succinct response.

“Antonio is still alive, he didn’t die. I think someone said there was an episode where the sister mentioned he was doing well in Puerto Rico. So look, as long as the show is still going, I’m willing at any time. Antonio is still alive. If they ever wanted me to come back for an episode, or come back, or whatever, I’d be totally up for it. I’ve learned to never say never,” Jon revealed.

That’s a pretty positive answer. He sounds very open to a One Chicago return, especially if the producers invite him back. That could be a nice twist if the people in charge can work out the details.

Below is one of Jon’s final scenes on the Chicago P.D. cast.

