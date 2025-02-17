One Chicago ladies night: The women of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. had fun get-together

The ladies of One Chicago recently had a fun get-together to enjoy good food and beverages.

A unique crossover happened when the women of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. gathered on one night.

Each show has strong women characters in leadership roles, as showcased during the intense January 29 crossover event.

The week after that episode aired, many women from the shows gathered for food and comradery.

Viewers who missed the crossover episodes can stream them on Peacock. It began with Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 11, continued with Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 11, and ended with Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 11.

As for the real-life crossover evening, fun photos from the night were shared on social media.

A ladies night for the One Chicago stars

Marina Squerciati shared photos on her Instagram page showcasing a fun night.

Marina plays Detective Kim Burgess on the Chicago P.D. cast, a role she has played for 12 seasons.

“Great women. Great food. Great wine. Great night. (These photos are blurry and not “IG perfect.” Just friends having fun.),” Marina captioned her post.

Marina also tossed up many hashtags to celebrate the event, including #FierceFemales, #GirlsNightOut, and #Wolfpack.

“Things I really enjoyed: 1) Jocelyn’s photobomb energy; 2) Jessy’s tiny chair vibe; 3) Miranda. Just Miranda, generally,” she added to the post.

Peruse the photos below on her post to see the many women from Med, Fire, and P.D.

You can spot Hanako Greensmith (Violet Mikami on Chicago Fire), Jessy Schram (Dr. Hannah Asher on Chicago Med), Amy Morton (Trudy Platt on Chicago P.D.), Miranda Rae Mayo (Stella Kidd from Chicago P.D.), and many more familiar faces.

One Chicago folks have fun with supportive comments

Many folks from Med, Fire, and P.D. shared supportive comments on the post.

“This is so beautifulllll!! 😍,” wrote Daniel Kyri from Chicago Fire (he plays firefighter Darren Ritter).

“Still so heart happy from this— and the photo selects here 😂♥️🍷🪑♥️,” wrote Jessy Schram from Chicago Med.

“A good time was had by all!!” noted Chicago Med star S. Epatha Merkerson (she plays Sharon Goodwin).

“I’ll be your beanied wine drunk marshmallow any day! ❤️❤️❤️,” exclaimed Miranda Rae Mayo from Chicago Fire.

A fan also got in on the action, writing, “JOCELYN AND SARAH NEXT TO EACH OTHER GOT ME SCREAMING SO LOUD.”

They referred to Jocelyn Hudon from Chicago Fire and Sarah Ramos from Chicago Med. Jocelyn plays Paramedic Lyla Novak and Sarah plays Dr. Caitlin Lenox.

Many fun comments from the One Chicago ladies’ night. Pic credit: @marinasqu/Instagram

