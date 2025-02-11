Chicago Fire spoilers: Is Caitlin Carver returning for new episode?

Chicago Fire spoilers hint at the possible return of actress Caitlin Carver.

Caitlin played Paramedic Emma Jacobs, the former partner of Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith).

Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) was out visiting Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer) in Portland, necessitating a fill-in partner for Violet.

Enter Emma Jacobs, who was keen on taking a permanent spot at Firehouse 51. It even led her to try to get Violet fired.

Emma’s attempt to blackmail Violet and Evan Hawkins (Jimmy Nicholas) backfired, and she was removed from the firehouse.

Later, Emma reappeared as someone working in the Internal Affairs Department for the CFD. Emma threatened Violet and her firehouse again, but Violet found a recording by Evan that proved she had been blackmailing people.

We haven’t heard from Emma in a while, but it was assumed that she still lived somewhere in Chicago.

Will Emma Jacobs appear on Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 13?

“After a daring rescue at an adventure park, Kidd asks Severide to create a ropes course for Girls on Fire; Violet’s former nemesis returns, pleading for her help; Herrmann creates a signature cocktail for Molly’s,” reads the full Chicago Fire synopsis for February 19.

The synopsis mentioned Violet’s “nemesis returns” for the new episode, and that highly suggests we could see Emma Jacobs again. Violet doesn’t make enemies like many other characters have on the show, so she doesn’t have many people who fulfill a “nemesis” role.

No announcement has been made about actress Caitlin Carver returning, but it would be an interesting surprise for viewers – especially with no prior notice. And what could she need Violet’s help on?

The One Chicago shows are off for Wednesday, February 12. NBC has scheduled repeat episodes for that night.

The following week (Wednesday, February 19) is when Violet’s “nemesis” will appear in an episode. That episode is called Born of Fire and might start setting up storylines that will carry the show through its spring season finale.

Previous episodes of Chicago Fire are streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday at 9/8c on NBC.