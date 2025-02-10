Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 13: A nemesis returns and so does Cruz

A new Chicago Fire episode features the return of Joe Cruz, but it also hints at some big drama.

Joe Cruz (Joe Minosa) has been suspended for two weeks following recent shenanigans and his cover-up of a fire during Season 1.

The One Chicago crossover was missing Cruz, as was the most recent episode, but now he returns to help with an adventure park rescue.

The One Chicago shows are off for Wednesday, February 12. NBC has scheduled repeat episodes for that night.

A break in the action is never fun, but there isn’t enough new content to air a new episode every week.

The good news is that new episodes arrive on Wednesday, February 19. This will be the 13th episode of the season for Med, Fire, and P.D.

Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 13 synopsis

“After a daring rescue at an adventure park, Kidd asks Severide to create a ropes course for Girls on Fire; Violet’s former nemesis returns, pleading for her help; Herrmann creates a signature cocktail for Molly’s,” reads the Chicago Fire synopsis for February 19.

There’s lots to unpack, including that sly reference to “Violet’s former nemesis” buried in the description.

Are they referencing Emma Jacobs (Caitlin Carver)? Emma was Violet’s fill-in partner. She took over while Sylvie Brett was in Portland visiting Matthew Casey. Emma turned evil, tried to get Violet fired, and made Firehouse 51 look bad.

Maybe they are referring to Violet’s newest nemesis, Tori. She surfaced as Sam Carver’s girlfriend when Violet couldn’t admit her feelings for him. Tori didn’t like Violet.

Below is a scene from Emma recently returning to cause more havoc at Firehouse 51. Does Violet have to deal with her again?

Chicago Fire TV promo for February 19

Below is the TV promo for the February 19 episode of Chicago Fire. It showcases a rescue that Squad is involved in early in the episode. Will Kelly Severide and his team save the day, again?

As a reminder, this is Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 13, called Born of Fire.

More news from the One Chicago shows

