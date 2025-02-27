Chicago Fire recap: A busy Friday night, a guest star from Novak’s past, and a character returns

A new Chicago Fire episode arrived on Wednesday night with a special guest star.

That guest star turned out to be Lyla Novak’s ex-fiance.

As a reminder, Joe Cruz is back on the job after his suspension, and Mouch has returned after taking time to care for his wife, Trudy.

Sam Carver has sought help for his drinking problem, and Violet Mikami knows what’s up now.

Stella Kidd and Kelly Severide are heading into the adoption process thanks to some help from Sylvie Brett.

Subscribe to our One Chicago newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

And the new chief (Dom Pascal) has exuded some suspect behavior that may lead to drama later this season.

Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 14 recap

The February 26 episode began with a cute moment between Violet and Carver as she stocked up the ambulance for the night. He told her that his meetings were going well. Novak walked in and noted that there would be a ride-along joining them. Later, Violet figured out that Carver lied about doing well.

A chat between Mouch and Kidd revealed that Squad was helping with a hotel protest, and Chief Pascal had been tasked with them. Christopher Herrmann was left to cover for the chief and wasn’t handling it well. He had to deal with a mountain of paperwork left behind, including training records and incident reports.

Cruz stopped at Firehouse 51 to get his wallet and revealed that everyone had been sent home because the weather had chased away the protestors. As he was leaving, a car sped up and pushed out a man who had been shot. With the ambulance still out, the remaining firefighters stabilized the man and took him to Med in the truck.

besties on and off screen ❤️‍🔥 chicago fire starts now on @nbc 📸: daniel kyri pic.twitter.com/CvwJsu8wum — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) February 27, 2025

Greg Finley joins the Chicago Fire cast

Scott Osbourne joined the ambulance team as a ride-along on a busy night. Actor Greg Finley plays the new character. He used to play Jack Pappas on The Secret Life of the American Teenager.

Osbourne’s backstory was that Novak bailed on their engagement by leaving the ring behind without a note. They were at odds early in the episode after not speaking to each other for a while.

The ambulance was all over the city with calls, including a dramatic one at Molly’s. When they got to Molly’s, it turned out that Jack Damon (Baby Severide) had placed the call. The quick call saved a woman’s life.

Osbourne later revealed that he was already engaged again. We probably haven’t seen the last of him.

A busy night ends for another Chicago Fire episode

Kelly Severide was absent for the full episode, likely frustrating viewers who tuned in.

Violet got upset at Carver for the earlier lie and told him off. He tried to apologize, but she wasn’t interested. That storyline won’t end well, as Carver was devastated.

Carver told Kidd that he needed to take some time away. He was struggling a lot. Kidd said Carver’s spot would be waiting for him when he returned.

Herrmann struggled with all the chief’s paperwork, but he got help from other people on shift to finish in time.

News from the One Chicago shows

The One Chicago women recently had a ladies’ night. Actresses from Med, Fire, and P.D. gathered for some fun.

Chicago Med star Luke Mitchell is now a dad. Dr. Mitch Ripley is struggling, but the actor who plays him is joyful.

Previous episodes of Chicago Fire are streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday at 9/8c on NBC.