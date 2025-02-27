Chicago Med recap: The hospital gets investigated and a relationship hangs in the balance

The new episode of Chicago Med began with the hospital receiving a patient influx.

Another local hospital had closed its doors, forcing more people to Med.

It was a chaotic atmosphere in the waiting room, with many sick patients trying to get help.

A National Accreditation Board of Hospitals representative was waiting among the patients.

The man was upset about being kept waiting, possibly hinting at a bad time for Gaffney since he could shut down hospitals.

Sharon Goodwin and Maggie Lockwood began jumping through hoops to keep the grumpy man content.

Goodwin feared the investigator was nit-picking to find problems and asked Maggie to keep everyone in line.

Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 14 recap

Dr. Hannah Asher and Dr. Naomi Howard searched for the cause of a young girl’s infection while her overprotective mother watched on. She was in toxic shock.

Suspended Dr. Mitch Ripley checked in on the sick son of his friend, who died a few episodes ago. The baby had a virus, but Ripley expected him to be better soon.

Dr. Caitlin Lenox and Dr. John Frost worked together to save the young victim of an accidental shooting.

Dr. Dean Archer was later revealed to be on acid after a patient placed a sticker on him. Maggie tried to care for him without the investigator learning what had happened.

action! 📢 tonight’s episode of chicago med is directed by brian tee! pic.twitter.com/Ca6IVoOJAD — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) February 27, 2025

Chicago Med guest stars for Season 10, Episode 14

Joey Slotnick guest-starred as Alistair Reed during the new Chicago Med episode. Reed was the man investigating the hospital.

Slotnick is a character actor who has appeared in many shows and movies over the years, including as a fan of Doris in A League of Their Own and Joey in Twister.

He played Sam Sloan on The Single Guy and Milton Buttle on Boston Public.

Additional guest stars included Charlene Amoia as Olivia Whitlocker, Ellen Adair as Mary Katherine Trembley, Daniel Dorr as Robert Sullivan, Carolyn Michelle as Jocelyn Shaw, and Lincoln Melcher as Jeremiah Whitlocker.

Chicago Med got a little situation with a health inspector this week. pic.twitter.com/uBG6svCVjV — Pottydactyl (@Pottydactyl) February 27, 2025

Wrapping up the February 26 episode of Chicago Med

The widow of Ripley’s friend kissed him during his visit, leading to an awkward exit.

The investigator was grumpy until Archer (still on acid) illuminated him. Gaffney passed the visit.

The episode ended with Asher meeting with Ripley on a bridge. He tried to apologize again for how he had treated her. But Asher was done. Despite Ripley saying that he loved her, Asher ended the relationship.

Previous episodes of Chicago Med are streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Med airs Wednesday at 8/7c on NBC.