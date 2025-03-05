Chicago Fire boss confirms ‘a big loss coming’ on the show

The Chicago Fire boss has confirmed some disconcerting news.

An NBC TV promo already teased that someone won’t make it out alive during the next episode. They raised the stakes for the second half of Season 13.

Chicago Fire fans have been worried about what that could mean and if a favorite character might die.

Many fans were worried that Firefighter Sam Carver (played by Jake Lockett) would reach the breaking point.

But would the Chicago Fire writers kill Carver so soon after Violet Mikami lost Paramedic Chief Evan Hawkins?

Violet still struggles with that loss, even as her relationship with a lawyer progresses. But it’s also clear to everyone that Violet still harbors feelings for Carver.

There is ‘a big loss coming’ on Chicago Fire

The promo for Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 15 features the tagline, “Who doesn’t make it out alive?”

Several characters are shown in perilous situations, including Jack Damon (Baby Severide) caught in a dramatic fire. Lieutenant Stella Kidd is also shown putting herself in harm’s way to save someone.

But maybe it’s a character not featured in the promo who doesn’t survive the episode?

“Yes, there’s a big loss coming, and it will have a profound effect on the rest of the season,” Chicago Fire showrunner Andrea Newman stated in a new interview.

“As heartbreaking as loss can be, it can also bring people together, so we’ll see the deepening of some relationships… and the fracturing of others. It’s also going to cause a lot of chaos in the last few episodes—buckle up!” Newman elaborated.

As a reminder, this episode arrives on Wednesday, March 5, at 9/8c. Fans will not want to miss a moment of the drama-filled installment called Too Close.

Below is another look at the Chicago Fire TV promo for Season 13, Episode 15.

“Kidd and Severide eagerly await big [adoption] news; [Chief] Pascal searches for the perfect anniversary gift,” reads the simple synopsis for the new episode.

Previous episodes of Chicago Fire are streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday at 9/8c on NBC.