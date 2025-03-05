CBS has canceled FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International

FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International just got canceled by CBS.

Social media loves to joke about not getting fired on your day off, and that just happened with the CBS shows.

With no episodes airing on its regular Tuesday night (March 4), this news will hit fans even harder.

The good news is that the flagship show, FBI, received a three-year renewal last April.

FBI Season 8 will air next year, and FBI Season 9 will debut in the 2026-2027 broadcast season.

More FBI spin-offs are also in the works, with FBI: CIA in development, possibly for the next television season.

FBI: Most wanted gets canceled

FBI: Most Wanted ends with its current sixth season.

The first FBI spin-off, Most Wanted, showcased an elite team that chased fugitives.

Julian McMahon, Kellan Lutz, Keisha Castle-Hughes, and Nathaniel Arcand starred on the show.

Dylan McDermott joined in Season 4 after McMahon left the hit drama.

Surprisingly, CBS canceled FBI: Most Wanted, even after it won its time slot for every new episode this year (10/9c on Tuesdays).

FBI: International gets canceled

FBI: International is in its fourth season after becoming the second FBI spin-off.

The show deals with cases that take FBI agents to other countries. A team of agents tracks the fugitives who have fled the United States.

Luke Kleintank, Heida Reed, Carter Redwood, Vinessa Vidotto, and Christiane Paul helped the FBI spin-off succeed.

Former Chicago P.D. actor Jesse Lee Soffer joined the cast as the new lead when Kleintank left the show.

Much like Most Wanted, FBI: International usually won its time slot.

FBI fans react to the shows being canceled

CBS has not (yet) released a statement about why FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International got canceled. But fans are reacting to the news on social media.

FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International episodes will continue airing on Tuesday nights this spring. Each show has more episodes left to debut before the series finales.

Elsewhere at the network, CBS ordered NCIS Season 23. Monday nights have been good for the hit drama.

NCIS: Sydney Season 3 has also been ordered. The Australian-based spin-off got an early renewal.

Previous episodes of FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted are streaming on Paramount+.

FBI airs at 8/7c, FBI: International airs at 9/8c, and FBI: Most Wanted airs at 10/9c Tuesday on CBS.