Chicago Med cast: Who plays Ainsley Towne?

The Chicago Med cast has added a new actress.

During the most recent episode, A woman stopped by the hospital to see Dr. John Frost (Darren Barnet).

As he explained it, this was the actress who had played his TV mom many years prior.

Frost was a child television star and it has been referenced a lot this season.

Frost also suggested to his co-workers that the visit was a nice surprise, but he retreated to the bathroom and vomited after interacting with the woman.

The writing has hinted that something darker is at play in this situation and that future episodes will flesh out that storyline.

The Chicago Med cast adds Jessalyn Gilsig as Ainsley Towne

Glee’s Jessalyn Gilsig has joined the Chicago Med cast as Ainsley Towne.

Gilsig played Terri Schuester (and Terri Del Monico) on Glee, another character with a darker side, such as when she faked a pregnancy.

She appeared in 47 episodes of Glee spread over its run on FOX.

Gilsig played Gina Russo on Nip/Tuck, Siggy Haraldson on Vikings, Holly Barrett on Big Shot, and Lauren Davis on Boston Public.

Chicago Med viewers will see Gilsig again soon; she is slated to appear in the March 26 episode of Chicago Med.

Below is a recent appearance Gilsig had on Good Morning America. During the interview, she spoke about working on Big Shot with John Stamos (Full House, General Hospital).

Dr. Frost is a new Chicago Med character

Darren Barnet joined the Chicago Med cast as Dr. John Frost. His first episode was the Season 10 premiere, adding some youth to the show.

Frost is a Pediatric Emergency Medicine Resident at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center.

The character was a child actor on a hit show but revealed that his parents stole his earnings and he had to forge his way through med school without their assistance.

Barnet recently played Jonathan in Anyone But You and Sam in the Road House remake. He also appeared in 17 episodes of Turnt as Hot Seth and Paxton Hall-Yoshida in 39 episodes of Never Have I Ever.

He has now appeared in the first 15 episodes of Chicago Med Season 10, and the crossover episodes with Fire and P.D.

More from the One Chicago shows

Previous episodes of Chicago Med are streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Med airs Wednesday at 8/7c on NBC.