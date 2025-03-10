Chicago P.D. star shares dresses for upcoming wedding

The Chicago P.D. wedding is coming up soon.

Chicago P.D. star Marina Squerciati shared another tease about it, revealing it happens in May 2025.

Her statement echoes something actor Patrick Flueger posted earlier this winter.

Squerciati plays Detective Kim Burgess on the Chicago P.D. cast, while Flueger plays Officer Adam Ruzek.

Burgess and Ruzek have had an on-again, off-again relationship on the show, but the characters are ready to take that next step.

The couple already has a daughter as well. They adopted Makayla after her biological mother was murdered.

Burgess and Ruzek pose for their new album

A fun new Instagram post from Marina Squerciati features her posing with co-star Patrick Flueger.

“Wedding album drops May 2025.” she captioned the post with several hashtags.

They look like they are posing for an album drop while she teases the Chicago P.D. wedding in her hashtags.

Marina Squerciati teases Burgess wedding dresses on Chicago P.D.

An earlier post from Marina provided a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming wedding dress for Burgess (her Chicago P.D. character).

Marina shared four photos, each featuring a different wedding dress. It gives fans a tease about what Burgess will wear later this season.

Sharing four dresses lets fans vote on their favorite in the comment section.

“I’m stupidly excited for this wedding. YES, I KNOW IT’S FOR TV, BUT PADDY DO NOT LOOK AT THIS POST! 🙈,” Marina captioned the post.

“Can you all help me choose? I’m genuinely torn. I’d like to know what you like. More later!” she added before sharing even more hashtags.

Check out the post below and decide what dress is best for Burgess. We would love to hear from you in the comments.

Previous episodes of Chicago P.D. are streaming on Peacock.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday at 10/9c on NBC.