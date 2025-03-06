Chicago Med recap: A crossover, a character near death, and Glee’s Jessalyn Gilsig joins cast

A new episode of Chicago Med aired on March 5.

The new installment picked up soon after the last episode ended, as Dr. Mitch Ripley received some bad news from Dr. Hannah Asher.

Asher broke up with Ripley for good, feeling that he was spiraling and not the same person as when they got together.

It continued the downward spiral for Ripley, who had been drinking too much and getting in bar fights.

Ripley also got suspended from Med when he tried to treat a patient he had beaten up previously.

The new episode from Wednesday night was called Down in a Hole, referring to what would happen later.

Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 15 recap

The March 5 episode opened with Dr. Mitch Ripley driving through the woods.

As Dr. John Frost called, Ripley got distracted. He reached toward the cell phone to hang up and ran into the back of a car.

Ripley discovered the car had been abandoned. He called out for anyone nearby, and he soon found a woman and her daughter trapped in an abandoned well.

Ripley called for help, and the Chicago Fire Department arrived for a rescue. The team was led by Randy “Mouch” McHolland (Christian Stolte).

Mouch and his crew began digging a second hole next to the well to create a tunnel between them. When they got to the woman, Mouch found her leg beyond repair and caught on metal. Ripley went down to amputate it to save her life.

They got the kid out, Ripley amputated the woman’s leg, and they began to lift out the woman. Then, there was a cave-in with Mouch and Ripley still down there. Mouch evaded the debris, but Ripley was trapped.

Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt) arrived on-scene to talk to Ripley over the radio and offer a friendly voice. Ripley talked negatively about himself based on recent events, while Charles tried to talk him up.

Meanwhile, Mouch and the CFD tried to rescue Ripley before he ran out of air.

More from the March 5 Chicago Med episode

Back at Med, a former co-star of Dr. Frost came by for a visit. It was the woman who had played his mother on a TV show. After they chatted for a minute, Frost retreated to the bathroom, where he threw up. Something was going on.

He later shared that the woman had stepped up as a parental figure when his parents were more worried about making money off his celebrity. But he was very uncomfortable. She will return for future episodes where we will learn more.

Glee’s Jessalyn Gilsig has joined the Chicago Med cast as Ainsley Towne. She will interact more with Frost during the next new episode.

Dr. Hannah Asher learned her sister was pregnant. She also learned about Ripley’s situation after she finished a procedure on a patient. The entire hospital was worried after hearing Ripley had been trapped.

The episode ended with Ripley being brought out of the hole. He lost consciousness and then stopped breathing. Asher arrived and tried to help him, telling Ripley she loved him too. Ripley opened his eyes, breathed in, and the screen faded to black.

