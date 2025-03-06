Chicago Fire recap: The final episode for a main character

A dramatic and emotional Chicago Fire episode arrived on March 5.

The episode began with Chief Dom Pascal in the kitchen with his wife.

Pascal and his wife joked about him possibly retiring soon before chatting about an upcoming anniversary.

They parted on good terms as Pascal headed to work.

Meanwhile, Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd were undergoing a home inspection regarding their adoption hopes. They were nervous about the results. Later, they had an official interview and were approved as adoptive parents.

The episode shifted to the firehouse where Jack Damon (Baby Severide) has been working.

Truck 68 and Jack Damon respond to a big fire

Damon and another firefighter were sent into a fire. The second firefighter got slightly hurt and bailed on the call, urging Damon to do the same.

Damon progressed into the back of the fire because his gut said someone was in there. He found an unconscious man, but they soon became trapped.

Firehouse 51 arrived on the scene, and Kelly Severide led the rescue to get Damon out through a window. They also rescued the business owner.

Later in the episode, the other firefighter confronted Damon. He was upset that Damon hadn’t also bailed on the fire.

Damon’s boss confronted him because the timelines weren’t adding up, so he came clean about what happened. The other firefighter got suspended. He showed up at Molly’s and demanded Damon to recant. When Damon refused, the firefighter turned the station against Damon.

Seeing that Damon was struggling and Severide couldn’t help, Kidd recommended bringing Damon back to Firehouse 51.

Enjoying watching tonight’s episode of Chicago Fire. Loving that Stella and Severide are showing the Adoption Representative their home. Glad to see that Damon made it out just in time from the Fire. Definitely, he is in a tense Firehouse. @NBCOneChicago #ChicagoFire #Stellaride… pic.twitter.com/DGNjI7tWsS — Karina Vergara (@karinavergarap) March 6, 2025

Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 15 recap

At Firehouse 51, Kidd told Violet Mikami that Sam Carver was in rehab. Here’s a breakdown of what happened with Carver.

Pascal let Mouch know an officer slot had opened at a busy station, and he was ready to recommend him. Mouch was very hesitant to leave 51.

Damon stopped by to chat with Severide, but after that, he also spoke with Novac. She invited him to come to Molly’s. He agreed. Violet smiled.

Pascal set up a meeting between Mouch and the other station chief who had the opening. Mouch was still hesitant but felt it was more of an order than a request. Christopher Herrmann was worried his plans with Mouch to advance at Firehouse 51 were being derailed.

Pascal came clean with Mouch later, suggesting he didn’t believe Herrmann would ever take the chief’s test and that Mouch might never get another chance to advance.

This conversation between Mouch & Pascal wheeeeew I'm sorry, Mouch, but I think Pascals right about this one. pic.twitter.com/inSeZI5s75 — Lyse🫧💚 (@SailingshipZ19) March 6, 2025

A death on Chicago Fire

Firehouse 51 responded to a terrible car accident. Monica Pascal (the chief’s wife) was in one vehicle. She was barely responsive at the scene.

When the chief got to Med, he was greeted by a crying Violet. Monica Pascal had died.

More Chicago Fire news

Eamonn Walker is returning to Chicago Fire. The former chief at Firehouse 51 (Wallace Boden) is slated to return.

Previous episodes of Chicago Fire are streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday at 9/8c on NBC.