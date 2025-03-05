What happened to Carver on Chicago Fire?

Chicago Fire Season 13 has been a rough one for Firefighter Sam Carver.

His difficulties track back to the Season 12 finale, where Carver and Violet Mikami went their separate ways after dating for a while.

Carver had strong feelings for Violet, but Violet was still hung up on losing Paramedic Chief Evan Hawkins and wasn’t convinced Carver was all-in.

Carver went MIA and returned to Chicago with a girlfriend from Texas in tow. They partied hard, negatively impacting Carver’s work at Firehouse 51.

Even after they broke up, Carver continued drinking, leading to more problems for him.

Recently, Carver had sought help for his drinking problems by attending AA meetings, but someone who volunteered to help him stay sober turned on him and attacked Violet.

Where is Carver on Chicago Fire?

Sam Carver reached a breaking point during Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 14.

Anytime he wasn’t busy, Carver thought about taking a drink. It caused him to seek ways to stay moving at the firehouse between calls.

The situation became more difficult because his friends always wanted to drink at Molly’s.

Violet got mad at him for lying about being fine and lashed out at him.

“I mean, maybe you are telling the truth,” Violet responded after Carver said he wasn’t drinking at work. “But honestly, I don’t even know. Because if you can outright lie to me once, then, I mean, you’re not even you anymore.”

Shortly after Violet chastised him, Carver told Lieutenant Stella Kidd he needed time away.

“And I am sorry, Lieutenant,” Carver told her. “You asked me to step up, and instead, I’m letting you down.”

“You did not let me down,” Kidd responded. “I’m proud of you, Carver.

Violet returned to the fire station to find Carver gone, and she was hurt that he hadn’t texted her, despite her harsh words.

Upon returning to her locker, Violet found a note from Carver.

“You’ve always mattered. See you on the other side,” the note read.

As the show rolls on, Carver (played by Jake Lockett) may be off-screen for a while getting help. Hopefully, he isn’t gone for too long.

Below is the scene between Carver and Kidd from Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 14.

More news from the One Chicago shows

A Chicago Fire character dies during the March 5 episode. Some fans are worried that it could be Carver because of what has happened to him.

Below is a scene from Season 12 that sent Carver on a negative trajectory. It hit too close to home with his past experiences. The scene was in Chicago Fire Season 12, Episode 13.

