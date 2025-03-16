Chicago Fire: When does Boden return and why is he back?

Chicago Fire fans get a treat this spring.

Boden is returning to the show for the first time in Season 13.

Actor Eamonn Walker exited the show as a full-time cast member during the Season 12 finale.

Never Say Goodbye (Season 12, Episode 13) was Walker’s final installment, ending a long and successful run.

Chicago Fire fans miss his character — Chief Wallace Boden — and many hope he will return to take back Firehouse 51.

In Boden’s stead, Chief Dom Pascal entered the picture. Dermot Mulroney plays Chief Pascal, and the character is much different in leading than Boden.

Boden returns to Chicago Fire

Deputy Commissioner Wallace Boden is featured on the April 16 episode of Chicago Fire.

That night features Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 18 at 9/8c on NBC.

This sounds like a one-off, providing fans an episode centered on Boden while showcasing that the character still works for the Chicago Fire Department.

Having Boden return to the show will be fun for the fans, revealing what he is up to now as the deputy commissioner. It also establishes how he could return as a guest star during future episodes.

Why is Boden returning to Chicago Fire?

Boden has been tasked to run a post-incident analysis of a house fire that collapsed with a firefighter inside. Hopefully, this doesn’t mean someone from Firehouse 51 will die during an upcoming call.

Commissioner Grissom tasks Boden with this job, bringing back another Chicago Fire character from the past. Actor Gary Cole plays Grissom. Cole now stars as Agent Alden Parker on NCIS, but his character is alive and well on Chicago Fire.

“We’re so excited to have our beloved Chief Boden back, and the episode, titled ‘Post-Mortem,’ is a thrill ride unlike any we’ve done before,” Chicago Fire boss Andrea Newman told TVLine. “Told with flashbacks and unique POVs, Chief Boden leads our team on a search to discover the how, who, and why of a fierce firefight that ended in disaster.”

Newman called it “a fantastic episode that will showcase our beloved Boden.”

Previous episodes of Chicago Fire are streaming on Peacock. Many of them (the first 12 seasons) feature Eamonn Walker playing Chief Wallace Boden.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday at 9/8c on NBC.