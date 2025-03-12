Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. take another short break at NBC

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. are on hiatus again.

Another long break has arrived, covering most of March for the hit dramas.

New Med, Fire, and P.D. episodes debuted on March 5. The night featured some intense drama.

Chicago Fire killed off an important character, setting the tone for upcoming episodes.

Chicago Med almost killed off a main character as well, treating fans to a small crossover with Fire.

The latest Chicago P.D. episode put Hank Voight in a tough spot. Now Voight is under the thumb of his new boss.

One Chicago hiatus at NBC

The One Chicago crossover event is being shown again on Wednesday, March 12.

While the event was exciting, there were no new episodes.

NBC also has an opening on Wednesday, March 19. Med, Fire, and P.D. remain on hiatus until the last Wednesday of the month.

When do Med, Fire, and P.D. return with new episodes?

March 26 is the return date for Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. It’s a long wait, but at least there are some new episodes before March ends.

The shows have begun to reveal storylines that will take them through the upcoming season finales. Those big episodes are slated for May 2025.

How many episodes are there for One Chicago this year?

NBC has a 22-episode order for Chicago Med Season 10, Chicago Fire Season 13, and Chicago P.D. Season 12.

Thus far, each show has debuted its first 15 episodes of the season. That leaves seven new episodes to debut this spring.

We should get a string of new episodes during April and May 2025, rewarding fans who have stuck with the shows this year.

Unfortunately, there aren’t enough episodes to air a new one each week, especially as the network tries to cut costs on its more expensive shows.

The good news is that fans can stream previous episodes during each hiatus, softening the blow of not getting new content for a while.

Chicago Med airs at 8/7c, Chicago Fire airs at 9/8c, and Chicago P.D. airs at 10/9c Wednesday on NBC.