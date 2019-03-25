Mal Young tried to fix what wasn’t broken on The Young and the Restless

25th March 2019 12:21 PM ET

For The Young and the Restless fans, March Madness pre-emptions are over, but Mal’s Madness rolls on.

When he joined the legendary CBS soap, ex-executive producer Mal Young did Y&R fans (and himself) no favors by making blunt changes that the current regime is in the process of erasing. The day that Young installed himself as head writer is fast becoming a distant memory, but at a cost to cast members who became collateral damage.

Talented actor Jason Canela just announced he is off the show after signing a one-year contract in March 2018. He was the first of four Rosales family members that Young thrust on fans when he went on a hiring spree at the expense of vets like Doug Davidson (Paul) and Eileen Davidson (Ashley).

Under Young’s regime, beloved actors who had entertained loyal viewers for decades were let go and newbies with no connections to Genoa City took their place.

Now, those bright and skilled actors are on the way out, through no fault of their own. Alice Hunter who played Kerry the Chemist is another newbie who barely had a chance to take root before getting the boot. Is it any coincidence that she took over Ashley’s job, and Eileen Davidson returns to the show this week along with Paul?

And so it begins… Bringing on an entire new family NEVER works. Integrate newbies S-L-O-W-L-Y, one at a time 👍🏻 #YR https://t.co/fUfj9H3JKr — Carolyn Hinsey (@CarolynHinsey) March 25, 2019

How much longer can Rey Rosales (Jordi Vilasuso) stick around Genoa City once Paul reams into him this week for ruining a major investigation?

Lola Rosales (Sasha Calle) is wallowing in a hospital bed with a stitched up liver and a broken heart, what story does she have now that her hunk has married his ex? And Mia Rosales (Noemi Gonzalez) never had a snowball’s chance.

When Young and the show parted ways, he stated he was moving on to greener pastures. Maybe someone somewhere should buy a box of, “Stay off the grass” signs?

Young tried to fix what wasn’t broken. Y&R has been the number one rated US soap for the past 30 years. This week we are heartened to say hello to old characters and saddened that newer ones never got a chance to win us over.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.