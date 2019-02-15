Doug Davidson is “back” on The Young and the Restless

Eric Braeden and Doug Davidson on The Young and the Restless. Pic credit: Eric Braeden/Instagram

If there’s justice in the world it’s just been served on a sizzling platter by Eric Braeden to The Young and the Restless fans!

According to Braeden’s Twitter, Doug Davidson is back! He’s just posted a glorious picture of the two colleagues beaming, with the words, “He’s back!!”

There is no confirmation about a possible return by Davidson to Y&R from the soap, the network, or Davidson, but would these two be so unkind as to pull our leg?

Davidson informed fans last summer that he was off contract at the show, with no scheduled taping dates to report. The backlash against the soap was immediate and furious, with petitions calling for his return to the role of Paul Williams.

Davidson’s co-workers were vocal as well, including an outraged Braeden (Victor Newman), undeniably the patriarch of the legendary CBS sudser.

In the meantime, a new face, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) occupied Paul’s chair, with Paul’s picture prominent in the background. There was no word that the replacement was permanent and now fans can only hope for a return of the fan fave who entertained us for 40 years—a lifetime!

In a perfect world there is still room for Rey, but let’s face it, the usurpation of Paul, and the treatment of Davidson, was callous and uncalled for.

Of course some fans will tie this latest move to the absence of Mal Young, former head writer and executive producer. It was during his tenure that a raft of newbies were brought in while familiar faces and treasured actors were shipped off.

Included in this bundle was Eileen Davidson who had starred as Ashley for decades. Will she join Davidson back in Genoa City if indeed he is returning?

Time will tell, but for now the exuberance is off the charts, with Greg Rikaart’s (Kevin) response to Braeden’s tweet summing up the emotion of many: 😃😃😃.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS.