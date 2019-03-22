The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Ashley and Paul’s shocking returns, J.T. stuns Victoria, Kyle tells the truth

22nd March 2019 11:44 AM ET

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease that a wallop of a week is in store for fans who had an abbreviated viewing schedule due to March Madness.

It’s hard to have your apple cart upset just when you’re about to bite into a juicy Jonathan Gold isn’t it?

Y&R did a bang-up job of switching a Friday cliffhanger into a Wednesday wow-day with J.T.’s (Thad Luckinbill) crazed antics. Now we’re all wondering how long it takes to diagnose the brain tumor that no doubt will be blamed for his past mischief.

Yes, J.T. has been a bad, bad, boy. But the way he was screaming in pain and holding his head leads one to believe that it will turn out that his way to redemption is via the tried and true, “my undiagnosed brain tumor made me do it,” excuse.

Just ask Franco (Roger Howarth) over on General Hospital. Just saying!

Will Summer (Hunter King) succumb to her out of character act of kindness? Apparently, the liver donor is not doing as good as the liver donee post-op. Death doesn’t become her!

Complicating matters, the man in the middle, Kyle (Michael Mealor) still loves Lola (Sasha Calle) with all of his heart (and liver). Kyle’s conscience will provoke him to spill all of his duplicitous beans to Lola once she awakes “good as new.” This isn’t a great idea.

Remember how she reacted when he gave her an expensive purse for Christmas? Well, a priceless liver will surely send her into a rage.

Finally, we get more of Victor (Eric Braeden). He steps up with a vengeance big time to protect those he loves, and let’s just say he’s none too pleased with J.T.

Also reappearing after a too-long absence is the one and only Genoa City Chief of Police Paul Williams (Doug Davidson). Explosive show spoilers reveal that he sends that little usurper Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) packing with a torrent of angry words and justified accusations. Yes!

Also brandishing a fiery temper is Abby (Melissa Ordway). Juicy spoilers reveal her waving around a big old nasty weapon when she hears Arturo (Jason Canela) cheated on her!

Speaking of Rey, will Sharon (Sharon Case) lick his wounds? Let’s just say she steps up and reaches out. Make of that what you will!

Friday is rife with drama as Ashley (Eileen Davidson) comes home.

Y&R fans will want to see the beautiful tribute that the show has put together for the late Kristoff St. John. Airing in late April, it will feature Christel Khalil, Shemar Moore, Victoria Rowell, and Mishael Morgan.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS.