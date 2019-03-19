Y&R tribute episodes to Kristoff St. John include Shemar Moore, Victoria Rowell, and Mishael Morgan

19th March 2019 12:38 PM ET

Fans of the late Kristoff St. John and The Young and the Restless will be heartened to know that the show plans to air a tribute to the late star next month. St. John passed away on February 4 at the age of 52.

Entertainment Weekly reports that several episodes focused on saying farewell to the popular and esteemed actor, as well as his alter ego Neil, are scheduled to air in late April.

Former Y&R stars Shemar Moore (Malcolm), Victoria Rowell (Drucilla) and Mishael Morgan (Hilary) will all participate in the on-air tribute.

Moore will reprise his role as Neil’s brother Malcom on April 25 and 26.

The show’s storyline addresses St. John’s sudden and tragic death, and begins on April 23 when Neil’s loved ones learn of his unexpected death. In response his family and friends gather together to mourn and reminisce about the patriarch of the Winters clan.

In addition, on April 29 Rowell (Drucilla) and Morgan (Hilary) will appear as themselves in an hour-long tribute described as similar to the tribute done for the late Jeanne Cooper (Katherine). This episode will feature both former and current Y&R actors as they share their memories of St. John. The special episode will also include clips of St. John’s most memorable moments in his time on the series.

The episodes will be a way for fans and actors alike to pay their final respects to St. John who debuted on Y&R in 1991.

Soap fans last saw Moore in September 2014. Rowell was a fan fave from 1990-2007. Morgan starred on Y&R from 2013-2018.

Y&R’s executive producer Anthony Morina told EW, “We all miss Kristoff immensely and are understandably still in a bit of shock. Our hope is that this storyline and tribute episode airing in April will honor the legendary character Kristoff helped create, and provide our audience with the opportunity to say a meaningful goodbye to Neil Winters.”

