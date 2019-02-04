Kristoff St. John: The Young and the Restless stars lead tributes after soap actor’s death

The Young and the Restless fans and actors have been leading tributes to Kristoff St. John following his death yesterday at his home.
Other soap stars have also been sharing kind words about the actor, celebrating his life and legacy and highlighting what he stood for in the industry.
The Young and the Restless stars remember Kristoff St. John
When Kristoff St. John brought Neil Winters to The Young and the Restless it added a whole new side to the show. Viewers loved the character and have continued to watch him on their screens for nearly three decades. His co-stars are remembering him today as they mourn the loss of their friend.
Eric Braeden revealed he had no words to describe his feelings after finding out about Kristoff St. John’s passing. He called him his “
Doug Davidson delivered a two-part tweet that described the kind of man Kristoff St. John was. Davidson was recently fired from his role as Paul on The Young and the Restless during the Mal Young scandal. St. John talked about it on Twitter at the time, sharing his support for his friend and colleague.
Melody Thomas Scott tweeted about being brokenhearted at the loss of Kristoff St. John, revealing how she and her colleagues on the show loved him very much, and many of them were some of his biggest supporters following the death of his son Julian in 2014.
Other soap stars memorialize Kristoff St. John
Melissa Archer sent her love to The Young and the Restless family upon hearing about the sad news of Kristoff’s passing. She starred on Days of our Lives and One Life to Live.
Nancy Lee Grahn mentioned that Kristoff was one of the people she enjoyed hugging the most over the years. She stars on General Hospital but, like Melissa Archer, would have seen him at events centered around soaps.
More tributes continue to be shared, revealing stories about the life Kristoff St. John lived and the people he impacted. St. John was a light in the soap world, and now, it burns a little dimmer.