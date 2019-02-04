Kristoff St. John: The Young and the Restless stars lead tributes after soap actor’s death

Kristoff St. John is being memorialized by co-stars on social media. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless fans and actors have been leading tributes to Kristoff St. John following his death yesterday at his home.

Other soap stars have also been sharing kind words about the actor, celebrating his life and legacy and highlighting what he stood for in the industry.

The Young and the Restless stars remember Kristoff St. John

When Kristoff St. John brought Neil Winters to The Young and the Restless it added a whole new side to the show. Viewers loved the character and have continued to watch him on their screens for nearly three decades. His co-stars are remembering him today as they mourn the loss of their friend.

Eric Braeden revealed he had no words to describe his feelings after finding out about Kristoff St. John’s passing. He called him his “ brotha ” in his tweet, with a photo of himself alongside St. John and Daniel Goddard who plays Cane on the show.

My good friend and colleague, MY BROTHA, KRISTOFF ST.JOHN , passed away!! No words right now!! pic.twitter.com/um3RVtQYPh — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) February 4, 2019

Doug Davidson delivered a two-part tweet that described the kind of man Kristoff St. John was. Davidson was recently fired from his role as Paul on The Young and the Restless during the Mal Young scandal. St. John talked about it on Twitter at the time, sharing his support for his friend and colleague.

In my life journey I have come across only a few people that radiate pure love, Kristoff was one of those people. He was so selfless when it came to caring for others. He was smart, so insightful, and supportive of everything positive. 1/2 — Doug Davidson (@DougDavidsonYR) February 4, 2019

2/2. His smile would light up a room and his presence was always welcome. I will miss him. I know in my heart he has found peace and we all have another angel watching over us. God bless his soul. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family. — Doug Davidson (@DougDavidsonYR) February 4, 2019

Melody Thomas Scott tweeted about being brokenhearted at the loss of Kristoff St. John, revealing how she and her colleagues on the show loved him very much, and many of them were some of his biggest supporters following the death of his son Julian in 2014.

Thank you all for your condolences for my dear friend Kristoff.We all loved him so much. Brokenhearted 💔 #RIPKristoffStJohn #WillAlwaysLoveYou — Melody Thomas Scott (@MelodyThomasSco) February 4, 2019

Other soap stars memorialize Kristoff St. John

Melissa Archer sent her love to The Young and the Restless family upon hearing about the sad news of Kristoff’s passing. She starred on Days of our Lives and One Life to Live.

I'm deeply saddened to learn of Kristoff's passing. I'm sending love and prayers to the Y&R family. — Melissa Archer (@_MelissaArcher) February 4, 2019

Nancy Lee Grahn mentioned that Kristoff was one of the people she enjoyed hugging the most over the years. She stars on General Hospital but, like Melissa Archer, would have seen him at events centered around soaps.

One of my favorite ppl to hug over the years when the soaps mingled. What a lovely man. #kristoffstjohn — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) February 4, 2019

More tributes continue to be shared, revealing stories about the life Kristoff St. John lived and the people he impacted. St. John was a light in the soap world, and now, it burns a little dimmer.