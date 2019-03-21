Why is The Young and the Restless not on today? Soap is preempted because of March Madness

21st March 2019 9:23 AM ET

For soap fans, March Madness turns to March Sadness as their favorite sudsers fall victim to the basketball frenzy that takes over the country at this time every year.

If you’re wondering if your favorite show is set to be on temporary suspension, we’re here to tell you!

NCAA’s Basketball March Madness is an annual event that some soap fans have come to loathe as much as college basketball fans love.

Who will be watching their favorite shows as scheduled this year, and who won’t?

There’s good news and there’s bad news, soap fans. First the good news: ABC’s General Hospital and NBC’s Days of our Lives will air uninterrupted.

That leaves the bad news, which is that CBS’s The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful are affected by special programming.

B&B and Y&R fans will not see new episodes of their soapy shows on Thursday, March 21 nor Friday, March 22. DOOL and GH fans will enjoy their normal viewing schedule on those days, and all shows will resume with regular programming on Monday, March 25.

What can Y&R fans expect once Monday rolls around? Well, that scoundrel J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) is back large and in charge, and again terrorizing the ladies!

At long last, we found out how he survived the nasty death whack. Apparently, when they dumped him in the hole in the ground, he landed on a water pipe.

His weight caused the pipe to break, and voila, off he goes floating down the city sewer system. Is that how it happened?!

One thing we can say for the rascally rat, he sure cleans up good! Expect the group to be saved from the noxious gas fumes that threaten their lives, but the hero may surprise you!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS.