Brytni Sarpy debuts on The Young and the Restless, and J.T. returns

19th March 2019 1:00 PM ET

The Young and the Restless fans are in for a stunningly soaptastic treat today when two soap faves pop up in Genoa City as J.T. returns and Brytni Sarpy stars as Elena Dawson.

This two-fer of epic proportions occurs when that scoundrel of a man (mouse?) J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) shows his gorgeous face at the cabin the ladies on the lam are hiding out in.

Apparently, the bait to lure him there worked! Sort of. J.T. was supposed to go to a warehouse but instead heads straight to the cabin. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Sharon (Sharon Case) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) have no idea what fresh heck is about to befall them as the presumed dead fellow stares in at them while they fret inside. Oh and get this, he’s wearing an officer of the law get up.

Expect his and the ladies’ responses to be of an astonishingly soapy nature that you don’t want to miss!

Does this mean Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) gets the girl and gets to keep his job? Expect Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) to have something to say about that!

Also today a face familiar to General Hospital fans pops up in town. Brytni Sarpy, formerly GH’s Valerie Spencer, debuts as Elena Dawson. She is taking care of a very ill man in a motel room.

The shocking news is that she’s tied into Ana’s (Loren Lott) unfathomably befuddling storyline!

Want to know why Ana has been lying, scheming and skulking around town these last few months?

Spoiler alert: her dad is a huge R&B star, he’s sick, and she’s been funneling him cash for medical care. Scandalous!

Devon (Bryton James), bless his heart, follows Ana to the motel, and is stunned to find that the man being cared for, Ana’s dad, is a former music industry star, and Ana never told him.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS.