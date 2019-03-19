Find out which soaps are preempted this week due to March Madness!

19th March 2019 2:33 PM ET

For soap fans, March Madness takes on a double dirty meaning every year because it signals sudsy preemptions amidst the hoop-la. If you’re wondering if your favorite show is set to be on temporary suspension, we’re here to tell you!

There’s good news and there’s bad news, soap fans. First the good news: ABC’s General Hospital and NBC’s Days of our Lives will air uninterrupted.

That leaves the bad news, which is that CBS’s The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful are affected by the special programming.

B&B and Y&R fans will not see new episodes of their soapy shows on Thursday, March 21 nor Friday, March 22. DOOL and GH fans will enjoy their normal viewing schedule on those days, and all shows will resume with regular programming on Monday, March 25.

In the meantime, we can speculate about the juicy goings-on in Genoa City and L.A. and even drop a soaptastic spoiler alert or two!

Y&R has some amazing storylines this week, which no doubt lead to some sizzling action in the coming days. For starters, J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) is back with that handsome mug of his and lawd knows what up his sleeve.

Beautiful Brytni Sarpy also debuts this week as Elena, a mysterious and shadowy figure tied to the Devon (Bryton James) and Ana (Loren Lott) storyline. The former GH star has signed a contract, so we can expect to enjoy her talents into the future.

On B&B it looks like romance is wafting through the air like a contagious spring allergen! Expect Katie (Heather Tom) and Bill (Don Diamont) to get up to some naughtiness next week, and will Taylor (Hunter Tylo) make a bold move after getting to first base with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye)?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful air weekdays during the day on CBS.