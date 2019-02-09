Brytni Sarpy lands role on The Young and the Restless — What will happen to Valerie on General Hospital?

Brytni Sarpy moves from General Hospital to The Young and the Restless. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital has a way about bringing in new faces and then sending them away when they don’t have a storyline for them.

Back in 2015, Brytni Sarpy debuted as Valerie Spencer — who was the daughter of Luke and Bobbie’s sister. It was part of the storyline that sent Anthony Geary into retirement, and since then, Valerie’s place in Port Charles hasn’t been clear.

There was a storyline where she slept with Dante (Dominic Zamprogna). He is Lulu’s (Emme Rylan) husband, and when the truth was revealed, it caused a rift in the Spencer family. That was worked through, and more recently, Valerie has been seen working at the PCPD. But, what will happen to Valerie now?

Brytni Sarpy snags role at The Young and the Restless

According to Soap Opera Digest, Brytni Sarpy was hired by The Young and the Restless for the contract role of Elena Dawson. Taping for her begins next week, which puts her first airdate at some point in March.

It is unknown what she will be doing or where in Genoa City she will be going, but it is being promised that she will be interacting with some important characters.

What about General Hospital?

At this point, it is unknown what will happen to Valerie on General Hospital. There was a point where it looked like the writers were planning to pair her with Kristina (Lexi Ainsworth). The two have been friends, and at that point, that was the only screen time Brytni Sarpy was getting.

It looks like Valerie may just disappear from Port Charles, never to be mentioned again.