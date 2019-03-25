The Young and the Restless shocker: Jason Canela out as hunky Arturo Rosales

25th March 2019 11:31 AM ET

The Young and the Restless fans must say goodbye to resident toolbelt hunk Arturo Rosales as Jason Canela has announced his departure from the CBS sudser.

Canela was given a one-year contract which will not be followed up with an extension. Arturo came in like a lion in March 2018, but whether he goes out like a lamb remains to be seen.

In the beginning, Arturo bedded the town’s grand dame Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott), flirted with Summer (Hunter King), and is now engaged to Abby (Melissa Ordway). Abs is not happy with the himbo after discovering he slept with his ex!

For his part, Canela is nothing but grateful for his time on the show. The actor tweeted, “I feel blessed to have been a part of something so special!”

In particular, the gracious guy took the time to mention not just his cast mates but also the unsung heroes behind the camera; “Our makeup team, our crew, our security! Without them there is nothing 💯🙏🏽 The team behind the camera is what makes it all worth it.”

Of course, the makeup team had it easy with the gorgeous, easy-on-the-eyes Canela whose departure makes Genoa City a little bit more drab. Whatever will the naked heiress do?

Canela insinuated that the rest of the Rosales clan will remain. That would be Rey (Jordi Vilasuso), Lola (Sasha Calle) and Mia (Noemi Gonzalez). Inquiring minds want to know — for how long?

This week, fan fave Doug Davidson is back as Police Chief Paul Williams, and explosive spoilers reveal he gives upstart Rey a royal chewing out. Lola is on life support, and Mia, what to say about that hot mess?

If Mia is pregnant with Arturo’s baby, they just may abscond together!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.