Eileen Davidson returning to The Young and the Restless in March

The Young and the Restless fans have cause to celebrate after the exciting news that Eileen Davidson (Ashley) is returning to the CBS sudser!

According to Soap Opera Digest, the beautiful and talented actress will be on screen in March for a two-day story arc.

In an exclusive with the magazine, Davidson dishes that, “I said on my last day that I would love to come back for a visit, and I was lucky enough to have (head writer) Josh Griffith take me up on my offer.”

Of course when we last saw Ashley at the end of October, Mal Young was the head writer as well as the executive producer. No more.

Saying he wanted to explore new opportunities, Young exited the legendary soap as 2018 came to an end. With his departure many fans hoped that the core characters that went MIA during his tenure would be back in the fold, with Ashley being one of them.

Y&R fans will likely see her return, although brief, as a promising sign. Especially since Doug Davidson (Paul) recently announced that he has returned to the show after his own disappearance during Young’s reign.

Will Ashley eventually return to the soap just as Paul has? That remains to be seen, but for the meantime the lovely lady told SOD: “It’s always great to see my Y&R family.”

Look for Ashley to be on screen March 28 and 29, 2019. By that time February sweeps will be a distant memory, but there’s still plenty of drama for her to kick up.

Will she try to usurp Phyllis’ (Gina Tognoni) power at Jabot? Or is she ready to bury the hatchet (hopefully not in his back) with brother Jack (Peter Bergman)? Gasp, don’t tell us that she’s the one who’s been colluding with J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) all this time — now that would be epic!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS.