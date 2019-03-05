Alice Hunter’s Kerry the Chemist is out at The Young and the Restless!

Like sands through the hourglass, and as the world turns, the more things change, the more they stay the same! And so it seems to be with the cast of The Young and the Restless, as newbie Kerry Johnson, played by Alice Hunter is already offscreen. We hardly knew ye!

Apparently, news of her demise was not premature and she tweeted,

“To all asking – yes, Kerry is taking an indefinite hiatus. She earns it though you’ll see soon enough. I LOVE the arc, even if I’m sad to leave. … a bunch of #YR cast & crew surprised me Friday and it was something I’ll never forget.”

There’s no official word on her status at Y&R, or what the word “indefinite” may mean.

Kerry was a mysterious character who never had the time to jell with viewers. Was she a mad chemist, a woman who wanted to freeze her eggs for safekeeping, a Newman plant at Jabot?

In the end, she was Jack’s (Peter Bergman) on and off something or other. She became infamous for carrying around XXL syringes in her purse and mysteriously disappearing just when Jack wanted to get frisky.

Her stint on the show was a plot full of holes and if she returns we hope it’s with a whopper of a storyline deserving of the talented and beautiful actress and her fans.

Her exit may signal a raft of newbie departures even as the flooding back of old-time faves begins. Many blame departed head writer/executive producer Mal Young for the dramatic shift in Y&R characters.

Under his steed, legends such as Doug Davidson (Paul) and Eileen Davidson (Ashley) were unceremoniously shipped off.

But the good news is that both stars will be back in some form or fashion in the near future! After a huge fan outcry verging on revolt, Doug is back taping, and Eileen will be back onscreen on March 28-29.

The more things change, the more they stay the same!

