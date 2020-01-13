Tracie from Love After Lockup arrested: What did the reality star do and where is she now?

Tracie from Love After Lockup had a lot of ups and downs during her season. She is set to return for Season 2 of Life After Lockup, debuting behind bars on Friday’s upcoming episode.

So what happened to land Tracie from Love After Lockup back in prison this time around?

Back in August, Tracie and Clint were arrested together in Texas. She was charged with felony drug possession and stayed behind bars for a few days and he was released on bond with a misdemeanor drug paraphernalia charge.

All of this will be shown on Life After Lockup this season. Fans have been waiting to see what the spin will be from Tracie and Clint when their story plays out. They have been back and forth since the arrest, even with both admitting to still using on social media.

In the supertease from Life After Lockup Season 2, Tracie was behind bars looking disheveled and strung out. Half of her head was shaved and she was crying. Clint is also seen talking to his mom Alice where she gives him advice. Remember, she was absolutely against them being together after Tracie took off the night they got married and ended up back in jail.

Sobriety has been an obstacle for Tracie from Love After Lockup. She has been battling it since she hit the reality television world. A while back, Tracie was supposed to be at a rehab facility in Texas. Instead, she left early and fought with Clint Brady on social media. That was when more of their dirty laundry was made public.

Currently, Tracie has been silent on social media. She hasn’t updated Twitter or Instagram in over a month and her cameos have been done by Clint without her. He mentions she is away focusing on herself. It is speculated that Tracie from Love After Lockup is in rehab getting the help that she needs, though until Clint confirms or she resurfaces, no one knows for sure.

Life After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv.