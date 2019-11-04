Love After Lockup: Clint accuses Tracie of leaving to score meth, she claps back

Love After Lockup couple Clint and Tracie have found themselves in trouble since their season ended earlier this year. They were part of the first half of Season 2 and then the spin-off, Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup.

Tracie has been in and out of trouble with drugs. When Clint went to pick her up in Texas and marry her, she looked way different than she does today. The two were married and on their wedding night, she took off to get a fix in his rental car and disappeared. Clint returned home to New Mexico, only to find out his wife had been locked up again.

While Love After Lockup fans were screaming through their television sets at Clint to leave Tracie, his mom was also rooting for him to end things with her. He chose not to listen to the advice and to stick it out with her anyway. Eventually, Tracie was released and when Clint picked her up, she was almost unrecognizable.

Earlier this summer, Tracie and Clint were arrested in Texas. She remained behind bars longer than he did. When her mugshot emerged, viewers were shocked to see what had happened to her following the ending of Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup. Tracie was in a bad way and Clint remained by her side.

There has been speculation that Tracie has been back to using meth. She has been appearing on social media more to push people to order Cameos from her, something that many reality television personalities do to make some quick cash.

Nothing about Tracie’s alleged drug use had been confirmed until Clint took to Twitter to call her out.

She came back and said that she went to “score” for him. Both have bantered back and forth on Twitter, but many can’t see Tracie’s tweets because they are locked. She accuses him of using cocaine and meth, and he reveals that he slipped up but had been clean 10 days before that.

It looks like this couple is spiraling downhill and viewers can’t help but turn away from the people who once were a fan-favorite couple.

Love After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv.