Life After Lockup Season 2 details: Who is returning, supertease, and more

Life After Lockup Season 2 will debut in January, and just like the first season, it will deliver plenty of drama.

Earlier this month, Monsters & Critics spoke with super-couple Brittany and Marcelino from Love After Lockup and Season 1 of Life After Lockup. They confirmed they would be returning for the second season and that Brittany was expecting their second child.

Also, along for the ride from Season 1 of Life After Lockup will be Andrea and Lamar, Clint and Tracie, and Michael, Sarah, and Megan. All of these couples have had their fair share of navigating through life since the first season ended in August, and now, their dirty laundry is going to be aired for viewers to see and judge accordingly.

Now that Season 2B of Love After Lockup has wrapped, a few of those couples will be joining Life After Lockup as well.

As we speculated earlier, Lacey and Shane will be on the show, and it looks like John will also be a part of their story. Cheryl and Josh have continued filming, as have Angela and Tony.

Tracie was arrested over the summer, and her mugshot was talked about for weeks. That incident will be addressed on Life After Lockup, and her hair chopped off on one side and shaved on the side will be there for all to see.

Clint and Tracie have been battling out on social media recently, and things don’t appear to have gotten better.

Andrea and Lamar have been living separately. Monsters & Critics spoke with them back in August, and it seemed like they weren’t sure about returning. They did, and now, there is something explosive that will be revealed. What has happened between these two over the last few months?

The Life After Lockup super tease has viewers clamoring for more. The new season begins in the new year, and until then, this clip is all we have.

Some of the things discussed in the news will appear on the show this season, and some of the details will make things crystal clear moving forward.

Which couples will survive Season 2 of Life After Lockup? Be sure to tune in and find out!

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

The season premiere of Life After Lockup airs Friday, January 3, 2020, on WEtv.