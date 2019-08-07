Exclusive: Love After Lockup stars Andrea and Lamar talk Life After Lockup

Andrea and Lamar are a fan favorite couple from Season 1 of Love After Lockup and the WEtv spin-off, Life After Lockup. They have allowed their story to play out on reality television, and with the season finale of Life After Lockup upon us, there are so many questions about where their marriage is headed.

Monsters & Critics had the chance to talk to Andrea and Lamar about where they are now and how they feel about both Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup.

Monsters & Critics: How has being on television changed your lives?

Lamar: It made me more noticeable. That’s like the biggest way it’s changed my life. I like to be lowkey and it brought me out of my shell.

Andrea: For me, since I am on TV now, I have a lot of social media. When I was in Utah, I only had Facebook for my family and friends and like Twitter and Instagram and how the trolls are. You can watch the show and then go tweet the person. That’s like so wild. It’s been a big change for me, like so shocking. I feel like I was, in a nutshell, like in a shelter. Very sheltered. So that’s been really eye-opening to me.

Monsters & Critics: Why did you guys decide to come back and do Life After Lockup after Season 1 of Love After Lockup?

Andrea: For me, I felt like fans and supporters, everybody had so many questions. People would message me all the time wanting to know if we were still together and if the kids are okay. I got so many messages about that and I felt like our story had just begun.

Lamar: I wanted to show everybody that even though I did 20 years, or 18 years in prison, that everybody don’t get out crazy. Just because you were in jail don’t mean you’re a bad person. Also to show that opposites attract.

Andrea: And our bond. We bonded so much together as a family and we wanted to show that.

Monsters & Critics: Are there any other couples on the show that you can relate to?

Andrea: No.

Lamar: Marcelino. Marcelino and Brittany.

Andrea: They’re a couple from the show I love, but relate to? Our worlds are so different. Our lives are so different.

Lamar: Yeah, Marcelino. I relate to him.

Andrea: Love After Lockup. Whenever somebody is getting released and that feeling. I watch it and I feel it all over again. That’s my favorite part of watching the show.

Monsters & Critics: What has been the hardest part about watching your lives play out on television?

Andrea: Watching the scenes and reliving it and fights about it. We both want to be right.

Lamar: Watching it like man, I wish I didn’t say that.

Andrea: And I’m like, why did you do that. Why did you say that? We will watch it and relive those moments all over. And then at times if we are already in a bad mood or going through it, I’m like okay, I’m not gonna watch the show today because I know your gonna do something on there that’s gonna make me mad. I’ll give it a couple of days and then watch it.

Monsters & Critics: I wanted to ask you guys where you’re living now because the last episode that aired was where you were trying to keep him there in Utah with his debit card and birth certificate.

Andrea: Actually there is more to it than that. It is a unique situation and we really can’t discuss it, but it is very complicated. Lamar loves California and I love Utah.

Monsters & Critics: Aside from your wedding, what has been your favorite moment while filming?

Andrea: Um. I love the crew. We have the most amazing crew. We have a strong bond with them. My kids love them. And, our restaurant scenes. Whenever we’re filming at a restaurant, we have so much fun. They’re crazy. I know they don’t make it a lot, but our restaurant scenes are fun.

Lamar: My favorite is the wedding because it was like all families together. I got to my brothers. Everyone just had a good time.

Andrea: This season was really, I was so stressed and worried because I knew Lamar was going to meet my friends. It was a lot of stress and worry, I wanted to make sure everything was perfect for him.

Lamar: You know what tripped me out this season? When her friend tried to cook me some chitlins.

Andrea: See? That’s very kind. My friend Stephanie for hours to learn how to cook chitlins. She wanted you to feel so welcomed. She worked really hard. I’m glad it’s over with though, he got to know more about me and my friends in Utah.

Monsters & Critics: Are you guys open to doing another season of Life After Lockup if the opportunity comes about?

Andrea: I don’t know. You know my son Tennison is gonna go on a mission. And he’s preparing to go on this mission and it’s a lot going on. I don’t know if right now is the time. My kids are getting older, me and Lamar have some issues we are trying to work out. I don’t know. We’ll see.

Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv.