Love After Lockup’s Clint and Tracie air more dirty laundry on social media

Love After Lockup couple Clint and Tracie have been all over the place since they stopped filming Season 1 of Life After Lockup. Their back and forth on social media has become a spectacle.

Currently, Clint and Tracie appear to be split again. In screenshots shared by the reputable Instagram account @crazyeyeskm2, the couple can be seen slamming one another on what appears to be Facebook. Tracie is accusing him of leaving her stranded in Dallas, Texas, where she was supposed to be in rehab.

There has been plenty of back and forth over the last several months. In August, both Clint and Tracie were arrested in Texas. She remained behind bars and he was free, which caused some confusion. Both took to Twitter recently to sling drug accusations against one another, where some admissions also came into play.

Clint and Tracie reconciled following the Twitter tirade, but shortly after that, she must have gone to rehab. The timeline is a little murky, but she didn’t want to stay long, and she has already checked herself out.

There are rumblings that Clint is working on his sobriety and is staying with his mom Alice in New Mexico. It has not been confirmed, but that isn’t hard to believe given how much his parents have helped him in the past.

The screenshots shared also mention that Clint and Tracie were filming Life After Lockup. It is unclear if that was for Season 2 of the show, but it is likely.

Brittany and Marcelino confirmed the show was returning in January, but casting news has not been revealed. If Clint and Tracie did film for the second season, some of the shenanigans they encountered over the summer will likely be a part of it.

Whether Clint and Tracie will reconcile remains to be seen, but for now, they are perfectly happy airing their dirty laundry on social media as Love After Lockup fans watch it go down.

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Love After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv.