Love After Lockup star Tracie arrested in Texas again

Tracie and Clint have been heavily highlighted on Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup. They have had some major ups and downs, mostly centered around her addiction issues. Now, there are some not-so-shocking developments in their love story.

Just a few weeks ago, Tracie addressed whether the couple was using drugs on Instagram. While she didn’t confirm anything, she essentially said what they did was their business. Viewers have suspected both she and Clint had been using at some point, even if not in the very present.

As it turns out, Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup viewers weren’t too far off base. According to Starcasm, Tracie was arrested again earlier this week. While the possession charge wasn’t specific, it looks like she was caught with either cocaine or meth. Given her lengthy drug history, things don’t look good for the reality star.

Her mugshot showed that Tracie was disheveled and crying. She had one side of her head shaved, a vast change from the photos she has been sharing on social media. In fact, it appeared that she and Clint had been doing well following her completion of parole.

The season finale of Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup airs tonight. Tracie and Clint have renewed their vows and were optimistic while in Las Vegas. Filming happened at some point this year, though it is unclear how much time has elapsed.

It looks like the arrest happened in Texas, which is where Tracie had all of her troubles before. She was residing in New Mexico with Clint most recently, so details regarding why she was in Texas have not been made clear. Unfortunately, this may be the final straw for their marriage.

Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv.