Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup exclusive: Clint and Tracie say I do

Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup has shown a few big moments for Clint and Tracie. After watching their story play out on Season 2 of Love After Lockup, viewers got a chance to see how well their relationship works when living together.

The majority of Season 2 of Love After Lockup featured Clint crying about Tracie being locked up again. Following their marriage, she took off and returned to smoking crack. Eventually, she was locked up again and was released looking like a totally different person at the end of the season.

Now, Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup has shown how Clint and Tracie co-exist. There was some trouble with Clint’s mom and her acceptance of Tracie. While it looks like that may have been handled, there were still some things the couple needed to work out.

Last week, Clint and Tracie were supposed to renew their vows while Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup cameras were filming. Unfortunately, that didn’t go the way it was supposed to. Clint and Tracie were fighting again.

In this exclusive Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup clip, Tracie finally gets the wedding that she wanted. The two got remarried in Las Vegas as planned while she wore a more traditional dress and Clint was dressed in a suit.

It appears that both Clint and Tracie are happy with the way things have turned out. They have aired all of their dirty laundry on television and despite it all, their relationship is still going strong.

The season finale of Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup airs Friday night at 9/8c on WEtv.