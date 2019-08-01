Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup exclusive clip: Will Tracie and Clint renew their vows?

Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup has been following Clint and Tracie while they are in Las Vegas. They took the trip to celebrate her completing parole, but they got way more than they bargained for when things took a dramatic turn.

It was revealed that Clint was having a relationship with someone he met on social media. The two had been communicating via messages, and when Tracie found out, things went south. The rage and anger were caught on camera. It didn’t look good, though Clint and Tracie reconciled the morning after and decided to renew their vows.

In this exclusive Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup clip, Tracie is left alone after Clint walks off following a fight. The camera crew is there because the vow renewal was supposed to be filmed. As Tracie is explaining what happened, Clint reappears.

Their relationship has been filled with ups and downs and angry outbursts. There have been fits thrown and steps made toward progress. Things get confusing when it comes to Clint and Tracie, especially given their history of drug use.

Whether Clint and Tracie renew their vows in Las Vegas remains to be seen. They are still together in real-time, which means that whatever happened while they were away wasn’t as dramatic as it appeared in the moment.

Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv.