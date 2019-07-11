Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup exclusive: Clint has a secret

Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup couple Clint and Tracie have been all over the place. They were a part of Season 2 but didn’t get much airtime because shortly after she was released and they were married, she ended up back behind bars.

They are working toward getting Clint’s mom to accept Tracie as her daughter-in-law. His dad seems to be more open to the relationship, but his mom did agree to meet her for lunch. Things went as well as expected for their meeting, and now, Clint has to gather up the courage to tell Tracie the truth about some other things.

In this exclusive Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup clip, Clint is talking to his dad about a secret he has been keeping from Tracie. He explains that someone reached out to him on social media and things went a little too far. They talked outside of social media and it sounds like there may have been some emotional things going on.

Telling Tracie has been something he wants to do, but he is obviously worried about how she will react. Clint’s dad tells him to cut everything off with the other woman and tell his wife the truth. Given Tracie’s history with addiction and substance abuse, news like this could send her over the edge.

How will Tracie react to the other woman when Clint tells her? Be sure to tune in and find out!

Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv.