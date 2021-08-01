Lucifer, Sweet Tooth, and Walking Dead. Pic credit: Netflix/Netflix/AMC

When looking for great comic book entertainment, Netflix has you covered.

Whether you are looking for DC and Marvel superhero shows, or something a little off the wall, there is something here for all tastes.

At one time, Netflix was the one-stop-shop for Marvel movies, but that changed when Disney+ arrived. Likewise, HBO Max is the new home for DC movies.

As a result, Netflix has started to pump out original comic book material.

The streaming giant also has plenty to choose from when it comes to network television series based on Marvel and DC properties.

Updated August 2021: We will update this article every month with new comic book properties streaming on Netflix, while also removing any shows or movies that have dropped off the site, so bookmark this page for new entries every month.

The Losers (2010)

The cast of The Losers movie. Pic credit: Warner Bros

The Losers was a 2010 movie that was based on a comic book by Andy Diggle and Jock.

The movie had an elite black-ops team in the United States end up betrayed. They fake their own deaths and go into hiding.

However, when a woman offers one of them a chance for revenge, they team up again and realize the person who betrayed them might be trying to finish the job.

The cast was incredible, with the team featuring Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Zoe Saldana, Chris Evans, Columbus Short, and Oscar Jaenada. Jason Patric stars as the villain.

Snowpiercer

The cast of Snowpiercer. Pic credit: RADIUS-TWC

Television fans are watching the first seasons of Snowpiercer on TNT, but movie fans had already gotten to see the comic book adaptation play out on the big screen in 2013.

Fans who want to catch up with that original movie once again can see it on Netflix.

The film has a great cast, with Chris Evans (Captain America), Tilda Swinton (Doctor Strange), Jamie Bell (Fantastic Four), and Ed Haris leading the way. It also has an Oscar-winning director in Bong Joon-ho (Parasite).

The story is about a train that is the only thing keeping the people on it from dying on the frozen wasteland that is Earth, and the class system on board that threatens to bring it all to an end.

Daredevil

Ben Affleck as Daredevil Pic credit: 20th Century Fox/Marvel

Daredevil was the first big Marvel original series that Netflix produced. Critically acclaimed and widely watched, it helped create a new interconnected Marvel universe on Netflix.

Charlie Cox starred as Matt Murdock and Daredevil, while Vincent D’Onofrio appeared as Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin of Crime. The show played out for three seasons.

After Daredevil’s spectacular first season, average second, and improved third season, it was also one of several Marvel heroes who debuted on Netflix, including Luke Cage, Iron Fist, Jessica Jones, and The Punisher’s return to Marvel Entertainment.

Sweet Tooth

Becky, Gus, and Tommy Jepperd in Sweet Tooth. Pic credit: Netflix

Sweet Tooth is a recent addition to Netflix, based on the comics by Jeff Lemire.

The series takes place after a disease wiped out large portions of humanity at the same time hybrid animal/human children were born. Survivors blamed the hybrids and began hunting and killing the kids.

The main character is Gus, and a man named Jepperd began to work to protect him. The two then met other hybrid children, and they began to rise against the hunters trying to kill them.

The Umbrella Academy

Fans are looking forward to The Umbrella Academy season 2. Pic credit: Netflix

The Umbrella Academy is yet another Netflix fantasy series based on a comic book. In this case, Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá‘s comic books provided the story.

Fans might recognize Way as the lead singer of the alternative rock band My Chemical Romance.

The Umbrella Academy is about a group of seven superpowered children who were taken in and trained from the moment they were born.

By the time the children are grown, one has died, and another disappeared. When the missing member of the group returns and says the world is about to end, the team has to reunite and work together to save the planet.

Gotham

Robin Lord Taylor as the Penguin in Gotham Pic credit: Fox

Gotham aired on Fox, telling the story of Gotham City before Batman became the hero.

The show had Bruce Wayne as a young boy and introduced most of his villains, including Joker, Riddler, Penguin, Catwoman, and more.

The show is an acquired taste, a colorful look at bizarre characters that are not copied directly from the comic books. Every season of Gotham is available to stream right now on Netflix.

Raising Dion

Ja’Siah Young as Dion in Raising Dion. Pic credit: Netflix

Raising Dion is a Netflix original series about a young boy who discovers he has superpowers. His mother sets out to protect him at all costs.

When an organization sets its eyes on Dion, an old friend of his deceased father returns to help protect the child and his mother.

However, things are not what they seem to be, and a supervillain sets out to try to capture Dion and use him for his powers. The best news is that Raising Dion will get a second season.

October Faction

The cast of October Faction. Pic credit: Netflix

October Faction hit Netflix in 2020, based on the comic books by Steve Niles and Damien Worm.

The series and comics are about a family of monster hunters that move back home and realize that the worst monsters might be living in the shadows of their hometown.

The father, mother, and their two kids then set out to clean out their town of monsters as part of a secret organization set out to save humanity.

There is one season, and Netflix did not pick up the series for renewal.

Jupiter’s Legacy

The first superheroes in Jupiter’s Legacy. Pic credit: Netflix

Mark Millar signed an exclusive deal with Netflix and the first comic book he brought to the streaming service was Jupiter’s Legacy.

The show has the first heroes, now older and settled as Earth’s greatest protectors. However, the basis of the series is their kids, the second generation of heroes who don’t want to follow in their parent’s footsteps.

When things in America move away from The Utopian’s values, Earth’s most powerful hero, the second generation has to step up and determine the future of the world’s superheroes.

Warrior Nun

The cast of Warrior Nun. Pic credit: Netflix

Netflix released Warrior Nun in 2020, based on the comic book manga Warrior Nun Areala by Ben Dunn.

The story followed a secret group of female warriors working for the Catholic Church, protecting the world from demons and other evil forces.

When the leader of the group dies in a fierce battle, a new warrior gains the power from a divine artifact in a girl in the morgue that the church believed had previously taken her own life.

However, forces that represent heaven and hell want to stop her and a supernatural being wants it back.

The first season ended on a cliffhanger, but a second season of Warrior Nun is coming.

Arrow

Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow. Pic credit: The CW

Fans of DC Comics can watch all their favorite Arrowverse shows on Netflix. The one that started it all, Arrow, is there in its entirety.

This series features Oliver Queen, the son of a wealthy family who almost dies with his father but ends up on a deserted island. He soon finds others there with him and trains to become a great warrior.

When he returns, he takes on the role of the Arrow and sets out to protect his city from evil. Fans of Arrow can also branch out on Netflix and watch The Flash, Supergirl, Black Lightning, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Gabriel Luna as Ghost Rider on Agents of Shield Pic credit: Marvel/ABC

A Marvel series from ABC is available for Netflix subscribers to watch in its entirety. This is Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and it was the first TV show to spin off the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The show took S.H.I.E.L.D., introduced in the Iron Man movies, and resurrected Agent Coulson from the dead after Loki killed him in The Avengers.

Coulson put together a team to investigate superhuman activities in the world. The show crossed over with Captain America: The Winter Soldier, introduced the Inhumans and Ghost Rider, and got better as the seasons wore on.

iZombie

iZombie stars Rose McIver as Liv Moore. Pic credit: The CW

iZombie was another show from The CW that is available to stream on Netflix.

Unlike the Arrowverse, this series is not based within the main DC Comics universe, instead based on comics from the Vertigo imprint (the same as Sweet Tooth).

The show stars Rose McIver as Liv, a former medical resident who was turned into a zombie at a boat party. She gets a job at a medical examiner’s office, giving her access to brains to eat to keep her sanity.

However, eating a brain allows her to see that person’s life, and she uses this to help the local police solve crimes.

Lucifer

Dennis Haysbert as God and Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar in Lucifer. Pic credit: John P. Fleenor/NETFLIX

Fox canceled the fantasy series Lucifer after it produced three seasons, but Netflix moved in to save the series.

The streaming service renewed the series for a fourth and later fifth season. The first half of the fifth season hit in 2020, and fans have a sixth and final season to look forward to.

Lucifer was based on the comic book series Sandman by Neil Gaiman, but it has turned into a comic of its own. The series follows Lucifer as he leaves Hell and opens a piano bar in Los Angeles where he helps a local police officer solve criminal cases.

Riverdale

It is going to be a long wait for Riverdale Season5. Pic credit: The CW

While Riverdale was based on the classic Archie Andrews characters, the idea for the show was based on the comics, which put Archie and friends into horror-themed situations.

The show ended up featuring murder mysteries, and had these high school friends try to solve the crimes while staying alive themselves.

Recently, a time jump moved everyone in Riverdale to adulthood, but all the previous seasons are available to stream on Netflix. The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina was also based on Archie comics and is also on Netflix for fans.

The Walking Dead

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon, Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier on The Walking Dead. Pic credit: Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

Created by Robert Kirkman for Image Comics, The Walking Dead might be the most successful comic book adaptation ever created for television.

The story started after the zombie apocalypse and followed a former cop named Rick Grimes as he set out to find his wife and son after waking from a coma.

However, over the years, it was not about one character. The show featured a group of traveling survivors trying to stay alive, while both zombies and evil surviving humans tried to kill them every step of the way.

There will be one more season of The Walking Dead on AMC, but fans can catch up with all the previous seasons on Netflix.

Locke & Key

Jackson Robert Scott is Locke & Key. Pic credit: Netflix

Locke & Key is an original Netflix fantasy series that is based on the comic books by Joe Hill, who is Stephen King’s son.

Locke & Key tells the story of the Locke family after the patriarch is killed by one of his students. The family moves into the iconic Key House, but soon the three children learn that the house is full of secrets.

There are keys that can open doors that lead to great powers or unexpected places. However, there is also a demon under the house that wants the keys for herself.