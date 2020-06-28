Riverdale Season 5 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Fans have Riverdale Season 5 on the brain following an abrupt ending to Season 4 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The CW show shut down production after someone on the team tested positive for COVID-19 in March.

There were still three episodes to film in Season 4, robbing fans of many pivotal senior moments for Archie (KJ Apa), Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Veronica (Camila Mendes), and Betty (Lili Reinhart).

Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has been keeping fans updated on plans for Season 5, including storylines, and cast changes. The CW has also shared their strategy for the fall and all originals.

Production start date and tentative Season 5 premiere

This week, Vancouver, where Riverdale is filmed, shared the city’s plan to resume production safely. As Hollywood creates a safe path to returning to business as usual, Vancouver is also working on getting its television shows up and running.

Deadline was first to report several shows are eying summer start dates. The CW shows such as Riverdale, Charmed, and The Flash are hoping to be back on set in August or September.

One of the reasons for the delayed start to filming is The CW has opted not to air its original series until January 2021 due to coronavirus concerns.

A specific date has not been released, but Riverdale fans are hopeful the premiere will be early in January.

The good news is the delayed Season 5 premiere means the entire season will likely air uninterrupted with no weeks off.

Cast details and storyline information

Roberto revealed the Season 4 episodes that were not filmed will kick off the next season. There are too many compelling stories he doesn’t want fans to miss.

View this post on Instagram Have you solved it? Stream free, link in bio. #Riverdale A post shared by Riverdale (@thecwriverdale) on May 23, 2020 at 12:30pm PDT

After those episodes, there will be a time jump launching the Riverdale teens into adulthood. Like One Tree Hill did, the drama will skip the college years and focus on friends’ lives as young adults taking on the real world.

The show creator also recently promised changes are happening on Riverdale to honor characters of color. His revelation was in response to Vanessa Morgan (Toni Topaz) calling out the show for treating black characters like sidekicks.

Roberto says he has big plans for Toni.

Marisol Nichols (Hermione Lodge) was slated to leave the show at the end of Season 4. The actress has changed her mind and is now on board for the new season.

Sadly that is not the case with Skeet Ulrich (FP Jones), who was bored creatively with the show. The actor will be back only to finish up FP’s storyline and exit.

It is going to be a long wait for the Riverdale Season 5. Those having withdrawals can binge watch the show on The CW and Netflix.

Riverdale returns January 2021 on The CW.