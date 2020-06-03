Vanessa Morgan calls out Riverdale for portrayal of black characters and low pay

Vanessa Morgan has called Riverdale for The CW show’s portrayal of black characters and low pay.

She isn’t singling out the hit drama. The actress is blasting the way the media and Hollywood treat black characters.

Although she is a series regular on the hit television show, Vanessa is using her platform and voice to call out inequality in show business.

Taking on Riverdale, not her costars

Vanessa used Twitter to express her frustration over the way black characters are written on television, including Riverdale.

“Tired of how black people are portrayed in Media, tired of us being portrayed as thugs, dangerous or angry, scary people. Tired of us also being used as sidekick nondimensional characters to our white leads. Or only used in the ads for diversity but not actually in the show. It starts with the media. I am not being quiet anymore,” tweeted the actress, who plays Toni Topaz on The CW show.

Many commenters posted supportive replies to Vanessa’s tweet. In one of her many responses to Twitter commenters, Vanessa spilled she is the only black series regular and is also paid the least. She didn’t go into details, but her point was clear.

Vanessa is frustrated with the show and media. However, she is not here for people attacking her costars.

The actress let her followers know her Riverdale role had nothing to do with her costars, all of whom she said have her back. She made it known that she won’t tolerate people bashing her costars.

Defending former Riverdale and Katy Keene star Ashleigh Murray

Last week on Twitter, one troll claimed the Pussycats were written off Riverdale because Ashleigh Murray (Josie McCoy) was a diva who didn’t want to share the screen with other actors. The hater claimed Ashleigh’s diva behavior is also an issue on Katy Keene, and that is why Josie barely shares scenes with other women.

Vanessa wasted no time clapping back at the troll and defending her friend. The actress let the user know they were full of it. Vanessa also stated she hates that black women are continually being lobed divas for standing up for themselves.

You don’t know what the fuck your talking about and don’t talk about my friend like that. Another thing i hate BLACK women being called DIVAS for sticking up for themselves. Maybe the show should write for her like the white characters. You picked the wrong day get off my page. https://t.co/go74B7YBYc — Vanessa Morgan (@VanessaMorgan) May 31, 2020

Ashleigh called the hater confused, insisting the person doesn’t watch Katy Keene because Josie is always surrounded by women.

Vanessa Morgan is no longer standing by and watching black characters be sidekicks on television. She has even slammed Riverdale writers for the way all black characters are portrayed on the show.

Riverdale returns in January 2021 on The CW.