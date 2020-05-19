Skeet Ulrich shocks Riverdale fans with real reason he left The CW show

Skeet Ulrich has shocked Riverdale fans with the real reason he is leaving The CW show. The actor was brutally honest, breaking the hearts of many FP Jones fans.

Riverdale is still in its prime, growing in popularity each year since it premiered in 2017. FP quickly became a fan favorite, despite his initial treatment of son Jughead (Cole Sprouse).

Since the show and character are still such hits with viewers, the news Skeet was exiting seemed to come out of leftfield, at least for fans. Now the hunky actor is giving more insight into his decision.

Why is Skeet Ulrich leaving Riverdale?

Skeet and his rumored fiancé, model Megan Blake Irwin, did an Instagram Live answering fan questions from the comfort of their pool. Riverdale fans wasted no time bombarding the actor with the question of why he chose to leave the drama.

“I’m leaving Riverdale because I got bored creatively. How’s that? It’s the most honest answer,” he shared.

The answer is brutally honest, but Skeet alluded when his departure was announced that creativity had something to do with his choice to leave. Although he was proud to be part of such a talented cast and grateful for the friendships, Skeet told TV Line he wanted to pursue other creative opportunities.

Now it seems it wasn’t merely about other opportunities but rather Skeet’s boredom.

How will FP Jones be written out of Riverdale?

Season 4 of Riverdale was supposed to address not only Skeet leaving the show but also Marisol Nichols (Hermione Lodge). Both exits were announced last February. Executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa stated their stories would be wrapped up before the season finale.

As fans know, production was shut down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic with three episodes in Season 4 left to be filmed.

The short season left viewers questioning if FP and Hermione’s exit would take place off-screen. Roberto recently shared that Season 5 will pick up with the three remaining episodes slated for Season 4.

Roberto is keeping how Hermione and FP will be written out of the hit drama under wraps. He did say back in February that both Marisol and Skeet are welcome back in Riverdale anytime.

That answer means neither character is being killed off, which is good news. There has been enough sadness in Riverdale over the past four seasons.

Skeet Ulrich is ready to move on from FP Jones and Riverdale. The actor wants something more creative in his life. Fans will have to stay tuned to see where he ends up next.

Riverdale will return in January 2021 on The CW.