Riverdale spoilers: Skeet Ulrich leaving CW show after Season 4

Riverdale star Skeet Ulrich is leaving The CW drama and the role of FP Jones after Season 4. The actor broke the news on Sunday that it was time for him to move on from the hit show.

The jury is still out on whether Jughead (Cole Sprouse) is really dead or not. However, if the Riverdale teen is alive, he will head off to college without any parental figures.

Jughead is used to being on his own, but fans are not ready to say good-bye to FP and Skeet.

Skeet Ulrich leaving Riverdale

TV Line was first to break the news Skeet was exiting Riverdale after Season 4. The talented actor released a statement regarding his difficult decision to leave the drama.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the friendships I’ve made on Riverdale, and I will miss seeing everyone on a daily basis. I’m proud to have been part of such a talented group of people, in front of the camera and behind. But I’ve decided that it’s time for me to move on to explore other creative opportunities.”

He began playing Jughead’s father during Season 1 in a guest-starring capacity. Skeet was bumped up to a series regular at the beginning of Season 2.

Although at first the relationship between Jughead and FP was rocky, the two have grown closer over the past couple of seasons.

Skeet leaving Riverdale is a significant loss for the show. One of the reasons the drama is such a hit is because of the parents.

Losing Skeet, on top of the show saying goodbye Fred Andrews (Luke Perry) in the Season 4 premiere, is going to leave a big hole in the parental scene in Riverdale.

What is next for Skeet?

The news of Skeet leaving Riverdale is shocking to fans, who are wondering what the actor is going to do next.

Skeet is set to star in the upcoming film, Bios, which also stars Tom Hanks and Samira Wiley. The sci-fi flick is slated to be released this year.

He has also signed on to be part of the Quibi series #FreeRayShawn. The drama is about a young black Iraq war vet that is set up by the New Orleans police department.

Stephan James plays the young man, while Skeet is playing one of the police officers, Sergeant Mike Trout.

Skeet has been an in-demand actor since the 1990s when Scream made him a bona fide heartthrob. The short-lived series Jericho, and then Riverdale, reconfirmed his talents, as well as hunky dad status.

Life in Riverdale is not going to be the same without Skeet Ulrich and FP Jones.

There is no word on how he will be written out of the hit drama. Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa did confirm the door is always open for the actor to return.

The CW drama will be back for Season 5, but the show will not include one fan favorite. Skeet is definitely going to be missed.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.