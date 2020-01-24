Frank Andrews on Riverdale: What to know about Fred’s troubled brother

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Riverdale gave fans insight into Fred Andrews (Luke Perry) troubled brother Frank Andrews (Ryan Robbins) in the mid-season premiere.

Archie (KJ Apa) was immediately drawn to his Uncle Frank, who had been MIA from the family for years. They bonded over boxing while Archie let his uncle stay at the community center.

After weeks of getting to know each other, Archie told his mother, Mary (Molly Ringwald), that Frank is back in Riverdale.

Mary is not a fan of Frank’s and is less than thrilled that he is spending time with Archie. She does agree to give Frank a job at Andrews Construction but only for her son’s sake. Mary makes it crystal clear her brother-in-law will screwup and disappoint Archie.

Read More Who is pregnant on Riverdale?

The first three seasons of Riverdale did not mention Fred’s brother at all, so Frank is still a mystery to fans. Based on Mary’s reaction to having Frank in town, it is clear he is the black sheep of the family.

She even spilled to Archie that Frank let Fred take the blame for his DUI back in the day.

The revelation sets up the one clear difference between the two men. Frank does not have the same morals as Fred. Besides the DUI thing, Archie’s father would never offer or give drugs to a kid the way Frank did Monroe (Eli Goree).

Despite his shortcomings, Archie invites Frank to stay with him and Mary. Somehow, he got his mother to agree to let Frank sleep on the couch.

When it was first revealed, Ryan Robbins was joining The CW show as Frank, a brief description, stated he was in the Army. He allegedly left Riverdale so he could live a life outside of Fred’s shadows.

The character is haunted and tormented, which impacts so many aspects of Frank’s life.

It is not surprising Riverdale introduced a new member of the Andrews family. There was a deep hole left in the show when Luke Perry, as well as Fred Andrews, passed away.

The loss of his father is having a profound impact on Archie. He is searching for any kind of connection to Fred. Adding Frank into the mix will give Archie that connection, even if it is only for a minute.

There is so much more for fans to learn about Frank Andrews. He may be not Fred, but does that mean he is the horrible man Mary thinks he is? Only time will tell.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.