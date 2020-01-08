Riverdale renewed for Season 5: CW orders more episodes of Archie and crew

Today, The CW announced a slew of early renewals for some of its hottest shows, and Riverdale was on the list. Archie (KJ Apa) and crew will be back for Season 5 — which is excellent news.

A total of 13 shows were given the green light for a new season. Along with Riverdale Season 5, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning, Batwoman, Legacies, Dynasty, All American, Charmed, Roswell, New Mexico, In the Dark, and Nancy Drew were renewed.

Even the Riverdale spin-off, Katy Keene, starring Pretty Little Liars alum Lucy Hale, was given an order for additional episodes. The show doesn’t premiere until February, but the network is so convinced of its success, more episodes were added.

Riverdale fans can rest assured that Archie, Betty (Lili Reinhart), Veronica (Camila Mendes), and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) will be back for another season. Well, the jury is still out on what happens to Jughead, but fans will get to see life after high school for the other three.

There are no details regarding the upcoming season because Season 4 is still playing out.

It has been a dark year for the high school seniors. Archie lost his father, Fred (Luke Perry), and is about to encounter a new family member. Fred’s brother, Frank (Ryan Robbins), showed up at Archie’s gym just before Riverdale went on hiatus.

Veronica is still battling with her evil father, Hiram (Mark Consuelos). It is a fight she does not intend to lose, despite Hiram continually thinking he has the upper hand. Betty is dealing with her dark side, Wyatt Nash, as well as her new brother, Charles (Wyatt Nash), who is up to no good.

Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) is the only one who appears in a somewhat happy place. Toni (Vanessa Morgan) finally convinced her it was time to say good-bye and bury Jason’s (Trevor Stines) dead body. Fans know that in Riverdale when it looks like life is going well, darkness is on the horizon.

Then there is Jughead, who is presumed dead. In the mid-season finale, fans learned Betty killed him, or at least that is what the show wants viewers to think. Several flash-forwards allude to the demise of the writer and his friends being involved.

The renewal of Riverdale is fantastic news for fans who want to see what happens to Archie, Jughead, Veronica, Betty, Chery, and Toni after high school ends. That is if they all make it through the senior year alive.

Riverdale airs Wednesday at 8/7c on The CW.