Riverdale Season 5 premiere date, spoilers, and cast member details we know so far

There is some new information regarding Riverdale Season 5, including a premiere date and some juicy spoilers.

Fans are still reeling from the Season 4 finale, which was not intended to be the end episode for the season.

Riverdale production was shut down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. There were three episodes left in the season to shoot at the time that production was halted.

Now, executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is giving insight to what Riverdale Season 5 will look like when the show returns to The CW.

Riverdale spoilers and cast update

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Aguirre-Sacasa spilled that Riverdale will pick back up with the three episodes that were not filmed for Season 4.

“We thought that things like prom and things like graduation are important. After spending four years with these characters in high school, you don’t want to lose that — so, the first three episodes back are kind of a direct continuation.”

The show creator also spilled that there will be a four-year time jump during the next season. It was initially planned between seasons but will now take place after the final three episodes from this past season.

“We’re trying to figure out if we are doing a time jump, how quickly we can do it, and you know, my instinct is as quick as possible after we finish up the stories from season 4,” he expressed.

The time jump means the show is skipping out on showing the college years of Archie (KJ Apa) and friends. It could also explain the departure of FP Jones (Skeet Ulrich) and Hermione Lodge (Marisol Nichols).

In February, it was announced that Skeet and Marisol would not be returning for Season 5. That will likely change, with the actors coming back to tie up their character’s storyline. Aguirre-Sacasa didn’t talk about their impending exits.

Last but not least, Aguirre-Sacasa left fans with the spoiler about how a new crazy Riverdale mystery will unfold next season.

When will Riverdale Season 5 premiere on The CW?

There is bad news for Riverdale fans. Season 5 will not premiere until January 2021. The CW announced this week that all of its scripted shows are being pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The uncertainly of television production resuming forced The CW to alter its fall 2020 schedule. Riverdale will still air on Wednesday nights, but an exact premiere date will not be released anytime soon.

Riverdale returns to The CW in January 2021.