Cole Sprouse spills how filming Riverdale will change following coronavirus pandemic

Riverdale star Cole Sprouse has spilled what changes will likely need to take place once production is back up and running on the hit The CW show.

Production on Riverdale, like all of Hollywood, is still shut down. The uncertainty of when production will resume prompted the network to push all originals to January 2021. That means fans have a long wait until the premiere of Riverdale Season 5.

It is bad news for fans but good news for show creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and his team to put safety precautions in place. Cole detailed some of those necessary changes in a video chat with AP Entertainment.

The nature of crafting scenes

Riverdale is known for having scenes where the characters are close in proximately. Social distancing will change how the writers craft a scene.

“Our show is the exact kind of rubric which is going to come under a scrutinizing lens in terms of how things are gonna to change technically. “he said. ” I mean, the nature of romantic scenes are going to change quite a bit.”

No more steamy hot love scenes for Riverdale’s favorite couples. Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Betty (Lili Reinhart, Archie (KJ Apa), and Veronica (Camila Mendes), as well as Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Toni’s (Vanessa Morgan) romantic interludes will look a lot different when the show returns.

The group scenes will also have to change, especially large groups. Characters won’t be huddled together or sitting closely together on a couch or at a table.

It will be a challenging task for the Riverdale team to create believable scenes while practicing social distancing.

Other areas on set that will be affected

Along with filming, the cast and crew’s interaction onset will have to be drastically changed to ensure everyone’s safety.

RETURN TO RIVERDALE?: Cole Sprouse should be back on set this summer and is interested to see what changes will come to 'Riverdale' with social distancing. pic.twitter.com/VHJ0zhvaDg — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) May 29, 2020

Kraft services and catering will be altered. The cast and crew interacting with each other will also be greatly affected. No more hugs, high-fives, or even standing next to one another.

The technical aspect of shooting Riverdale will likely be adjusted as well.

Cole Sprouse is speaking out regarding how life on the set of Riverdale will change following COVID-19.

“What kind of stages you’re allowed to shoot in are gonna have to change; the ventilation is going to have to change on a technical level. The amount of background they’re allowed into shots is gonna change quite a bit,” he stated.

There are some changes taking place that have nothing to do with the current health climate. According to Roberto, cast changes and a time jump are two significant aspects of the show that will be different next season.

Riverdale returns in January 2021 on The CW.