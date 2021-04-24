Snowpiercer Season 3 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Jennifer Connelly as Melanie Cavill and Daveed Diggs as Andre Layton in Snowpiercer. Pic credit: David Bukach/TNT

Snowpiercer has been a ratings success for TNT. The series is based on a French comic book that has been previously adapted into a movie.

The TV series focuses on the Snowpiercer, a train that saved the lives of those aboard from the new ice age.

The train is self-sustaining, but is broken up by class with the rich and wealthy in the front, the middle class in the center cars, and the poor, who forced their way onto the train, in the back cars with almost nothing to keep them healthy and alive.

This led to a class struggle with the poor and downtrodden wanting better.

Snowpiercer Season 2 saw the arrival of Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean), the man who created the train, and the new villain of the series.

Here is everything we know so far about Snowpiercer Season 3.

Is there going to be a Season 3 of Snowpiercer?

TNT announced on January 19, 2021 that it renewed Snowpiercer for a Season 3.

The news of the renewal came one week before Snowpiercer Season 2 premiered showing great faith in the show by the network.

The first two seasons featured 10 episodes each so expect Snowpiercer Season 3 to also have 10 episodes.

Release date latest: When does Snowpiercer Season 3 come out?

Because TNT renewed Snowpiercer before the second season started, it was able to get production started early and keep its release dates normal.

The expected completion date for the filming production is July 2021.

While TNT has not revealed the Snowpiercer Season 3 release date, the expected premiere is in 2022, and it is likely to come out early in the year.

Season 1 premiered in May 2020 and Season 2 premiered in January 2021. This quick turnaround indicates that the third season will likely premiere early in 2022, possibly as soon as January, following the same release schedule as Season 2.

Snowpiercer Season 3 cast updates

The big news here is that Jennifer Connelly, one of the biggest names on Snowpiercer’s first two seasons, will be back for Season 3 due to either a major twist in the story or a possible flashback scene.

However, much of the rest of the cast will return.

The cast expected to return for Snowpiercer season 3 includes series leads Daveed Diggs as Andre Layton and Sean Bean as Mr. Wilford

Also returning is Rowan Blanchard as Alexandra “Alex” Cavill, Alison Wright as Ruth Wardell, Lena Hall as Miss Audrey, Mickey Sumner as Bess Till, Sam Otto as John “Oz” Osweiller, Annalise Basso as Lilah “LJ” Folger Jr., and Steven Ogg as Pike.

Chelsea Harris was promoted to series regular as Sykes, and Archie Panjabi is joining the cast as Asha.

Snowpiercer Season 3 spoilers

The show saw the back of the train and the wealthy up front in a class war, which threatened to destroy life on the Snowpiercer.

However, thanks to the hard work of one man on the back of the train, a former detective named Andre Layton (Daveed Diggs), democracy prevailed.

That is when Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean) showed back up and tried a hostile takeover of the train he helped build. Melanie Cavill (Jennifer Connelly) early on tried to make people believe Mr. Wilford was still there by pretending to be him.

With the real Mr. Wilford back, Layton teamed with his former rival, Melanie, to stop Wilford from reinstalling the “perfect order” with the brutal class-based system the train was designed to carry.

Snowpiercer Season 2 saw Melanie leave the train to test a new theory that the freeze was starting to end, and the planet was warming up enough to possibly allow life to resettle again. While she was off the train, Mr. Wilford staged a hostile takeover and overpowered Layton to take control of Snowpiercer again.

Snowpiercer Season 3 looks to pick up the battle and Layton fights to regain control. This might be hard since Season 2 ended on a major cliffhanger.

Melanie died.

The main thing to take from this is that Melanie’s sacrifice ensured that people would soon be able to live outside of the train and now Layton has to build a new army to take the battle back to Mr. Wilford and save the people on the Snowpiercer.

Snowpiercer Season 2 ended with Andre Layton leading rebels to steal the first 10 cars of Snowpiercer, and turn it into a private train before setting off to find Melanie had apparently died.

With the proof that the Earth was warming, Layton and his rebels set out to re-take the Great Ark Train from Mr. Wilford to fight for the future — inside the train and out.

TNT has yet to announce when Snowpiercer Season 3 will premiere.